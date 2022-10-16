×

NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS

Chamisa ‘denied’ access to Sikhala . . .As Govt allows Mwonzora to visit Chikurubi prison
Local News
 By Kenneth Nyangani and Harriet Chikandiwa | Oct. 16, 2022
Mwonzora visited the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison with fellow party members.

School bus accident claims lives

National police spokesperson assistant commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the probe in a press statement.
By Kenneth Nyangani Oct. 16, 2022
News in depth: Airport Road scandal takes centre stage at Biti trial
By Nqobani Ndlovu Oct. 16, 2022
Government frets over dwindling correspondent banking relationships
By Melody Chikono Oct. 16, 2022

Editorial Comment: Meddlesome minister not helping Chitown
Standard People
By The Standard | Oct. 16, 2022

Trending Now

Zanu PF, CCC MPs in rare pact
'Bomb' explodes at Chamisa rally
‘Zim online security lagging behind’
Magaya sex probe restarts
Latest Stories

School bus accident claims lives
By Kenneth Nyangani Oct. 16, 2022
Editorial Comment: Meddlesome minister not helping Chitown
By The Standard Oct. 16, 2022
In Conversation With Trevor : Diplomatic posting was a mistake: Chihombori-Quao
By In Conversation With Trevor Oct. 16, 2022
Legal matters: Property issues: What to do about residential rental leases
By Alex Majachani Oct. 16, 2022
Local News

CAPS Holdings fight rages

The matter was set down for hearing last Wednesday before Justice Tawanda Chitapi. 
By Nqobani Ndlovu Oct. 16, 2022
Fresh rights abuses hit Marange
By Kenneth Nyangani Oct. 16, 2022
Police shooting victim sues Matanga
By Desmond Chingarande Oct. 16, 2022
ED lashes out at urban voters
By Priviledge Gumbodete Oct. 16, 2022
Police hunt for key witness in businessman’s perjury case
By Nqobani Ndlovu Oct. 16, 2022

Business

New twist to CSC, Boustead Beef saga
By Mthandazo Nyoni Oct. 16, 2022
Government frets over dwindling correspondent banking relationships
By Melody Chikono Oct. 16, 2022
Harare City Council, RBZ in talks over forex charges
By Taurai Mangudhla Oct. 16, 2022

Standard People

Letter to my people: There is huge trouble in the cockpit

By Doctor Stop It Oct. 16, 2022
Legal matters: Property issues: What to do about residential rental leases
By Alex Majachani Oct. 16, 2022
Re-imagining the workplace: Elections, politricks and the worker
By Bhekilizwe Bernard Ndlovu Oct. 16, 2022
The pain, humiliation that comes with being penniless is unbearable
By Onie Ndoro Oct. 16, 2022
Editorial Comment: Meddlesome minister not helping Chitown
By The Standard Oct. 16, 2022
Where are Zim universities getting it wrong?
By Langton Mutoya Oct. 16, 2022

Standard Style

Creative reproductive health arts festival on the cards
By Khumbulani Muleya Oct. 16, 2022
Kujatajata hitmaker ‘survives’ piracy
By Bridget Wadzanai Mavhimira Oct. 16, 2022
Zim Hip Hop Awards launches Beat Box music app
By Sindiso Dube Oct. 16, 2022
Voltz JT responds to Holy-Ten
By Bridget Wadzanai Mavhimira Oct. 16, 2022

Technolgy

Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning: How Do They Predict Cryptocurrency Prices?
By The Standard Mar. 14, 2022
Cryptocurrency definition
By The Standard Mar. 11, 2022
Energy saving tips…
By The Standard Mar. 6, 2022
Solar, wind still lead generating capacity additions
By The Standard Jan. 9, 2022

NewsDay, The Standard unveil new websites

The new look and easy to navigate website will help us achieve our objective to create a conversation with Zimbabweans about issues that matter. It enable maximum participation so that our platforms reflect a diverse range of perspectives as much as possible
By The Standard Sep. 12, 2021
‘Prepare for 5G or perish’
By The Standard Sep. 12, 2021

Religion

Sunday word: Their hearts far from God
By Prosper Tingini
Oct. 16, 2022
Divine insight: Understanding the prophetic and prophets
By Humphrey Mtandwa Oct. 16, 2022
Grace tidings: Run your race
By Doug Mamvura Oct. 2, 2022
Hebrew scriptures: The moon: Jewish facts
By Yvette Alt Miller Oct. 2, 2022
.

Videos

Comedy Roast of Temba Mliswa at Shoko Festival

By The NewsDay Oct. 5, 2022
Jah Prayzah and Winky D sharing stage at the Harare International Conference Centre
By The NewsDay Oct. 5, 2022
Madzibaba Veshanduko speaks out
By The NewsDay Sep. 30, 2022
Chamisa Addresses Soldiers, Police & ZEC
By The NewsDay Sep. 30, 2022
ED Offers Chamisa GNU Deal - Snubbed
By The NewsDay Sep. 30, 2022
Sikhala, Mutsvangwa Interview - Post Mortem of March 26 By-Elections
By The NewsDay Sep. 30, 2022
CCC duo challenge magistrate in High Court
By The NewsDay Sep. 30, 2022

Branding Voice - Sponsored Content

China-Stanbic job fair gets overwhelming response from job seekers
ZimTrade targets African markets.
EcoCash Holdings attains ISO certification, earns big tech security endorsement
The empowerment of adolescent girls is key to the development of Zimbabwe

Picture Power

Agriculture

Coping with drought through WFP’s resilience programme

Most of our food comes from farming cereals, but we also have some animals and a vegetable garden
By Tatenda Macheka Oct. 16, 2022
AVC extends footprint in agric sector

Ganediwal said the fertiliser supply project was meant to ensure full support for the agricultural sector.
By Melody Chikono Oct. 9, 2022
Farmer’s project expansion raises environmental concern
By The Standard Sep. 25, 2022
Millers fret over grain deliveries
By Harriet Chikandiwa Sep. 4, 2022
Climate financing boon for Zim agriculture
By The Standard Jan. 23, 2022
DeMbare delight at fan boost
By The Standard Oct. 30, 2021

2021/22 PSL fixtures out – NewsDay Zimbabwe

[ad_1] BY FORTUNE MBELE THE 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season fixtures were released yesterday with matches set to kick off on Saturday. Giants Dynamos will host Yadah on Match Day 1 while champions FC Platinum will also be home to new boys Tenax as Highlanders hit the road for a date with […]

By The Standard Oct. 30, 2021

Bosso get double boost

[ad_1] Mhango was at FC Platinum for five years before joining Zambian side Kabwe Warriors in 2019 and returned home to link up with Highlanders at the end of last year. The post Bosso get double boost appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe. [ad_2] Source link

By The Standard Oct. 30, 2021

Sports

Chiwandire's night of riches

The judges had 96-92, 98-89 and 100-86, in favour of the Zimbabwean, an illustration of how Chiwandire dominated the 10-round super bantamweight contest.
By Magreth Ruzvidzo and Michael Kariati Oct. 16, 2022
Zimbabwe handball teams ready for battle
By Magreth Ruzvidzo Oct. 16, 2022
Inside sport: What is it with FC Platinum?
By Michael Kariati Oct. 16, 2022
School of sport: Mistaken identity
By Tim Middleton Oct. 16, 2022
Three teams chase Chibuku Cup milestone
By Munyaradzi Madzokere Oct. 16, 2022
Preps for triathlon Pink-day gather momentum
By Lavender Chabata Oct. 16, 2022
The Soccer Whiz: The greatest game of all!
By Zak Hawa Oct. 16, 2022
T20 World Cup roars into life ...Chevrons aim at Ireland
By Munyaradzi Madzokere Oct. 15, 2022

Education

In parentheses

The opening sentence of the novel ‘The Life and Opinions of Tristram Shandy, Gentleman’ (by Laurence Sterne) certainly challenges our will to read novels!
By Tim Middleton Oct. 16, 2022
Robin Hood and parenthood
By Tim Middleton Oct. 9, 2022
Parental guidance is not advised
By Tim Middleton Oct. 2, 2022
Countdown to World Cup 2022
By Zak Hawa Sep. 25, 2022
WHAT AN INTER(esting) VIEW!
By Tim Middleton Sep. 18, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

Letter to my people: Structureless CCC is giving them torrid time
By The Standard | Aug. 28, 2022
Corruption watch: The pitfalls of the 2023 elections
By The Standard | Aug. 28, 2022
Deadly measles outbreak a big wake up call
By The Standard | Aug. 28, 2022
Addressing Zim’s water challenges through green buildings
By The Standard | Aug. 28, 2022
Public relations: Why PR is crucial component in rebranding process
By The Standard | Aug. 28, 2022

The Zimbabwe Independent

Graft allegations rock top NGO

But there are indications that there was already a grand looting scheme of funds at the organisation by former employees who are now accusing the ABWA  founder of abusing funds.
By Freeman Makopa 17h ago
Crime & Tech: Dating online the new in thing

Dumisani is working abroad, believes what is happening with the dating scene now, should never be a surprise since the world is now a digital environment.
By Jacob Mutisi 18h ago
Call for a 2023 people’s budget
By Muchanyara Midzi 18h ago
What is the role of a COO?
By Memory Nguwi 18h ago
Refrigeration key in farming
By Kudakwashe Gwabanayi 19h ago
Customer at the heart of transformation.
By Nyaradzo Muguti 19h ago

Southern Eye

City aim for DeMbare’s scalp

Dynamos make their last trip to Bulawayo of the season seeking to end the season in the top two.
By Fortune Mbele 11h ago
Zim roads, bridges have outlived lifespan: Govt

GOVERNMENT has admitted that most of the country’s road network and bridges have outlived their lifespan, and are now a threat to the public.
By Nizbert Moyo 11h ago
Cowdray Park clinic to serve 70k
By Emmanuel Mpofu 11h ago
Silobela rejects non-Ndebele speaking ECD teachers
By Zanele Ndlovu 11h ago
FC Platinum going for the kill
By Terry Madyauta 11h ago
Gwanda council to repossesses undeveloped stands
By Zanele Ndlovu 11h ago

NewsDay

‘Embrace technology to boost food security’

SCIENTISTS say there is a need to embrace technology in response to climate change to boost food security.
By Tapfumanei Muchabaiwa 10h ago
Magaya sex probe restarts
By Problem Masau 10h ago
2018 army shootings: Ziyambi under fire
By Miriam Mangwaya 10h ago
Mash Central chief pledges allegiance to ED
By Lorraine Muromo 11h ago
‘Zim online security lagging behind’
By Varaidzo Mudewairi 11h ago
Gospel music unpacked
By Erasmus Makarimayi 11h ago
Girl (6) mauled to death by dogs
By Jairos Saunyama 11h ago
Unpacking assignment clauses – A broad overview
By Chido Mafongoya 11h ago

