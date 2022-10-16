Chamisa ‘denied’ access to Sikhala . . .As Govt allows Mwonzora to visit Chikurubi prison
School bus accident claims lives
CAPS Holdings fight rages
Letter to my people: There is huge trouble in the cockpit
NewsDay, The Standard unveil new websites
The new look and easy to navigate website will help us achieve our objective to create a conversation with Zimbabweans about issues that matter. It enable maximum participation so that our platforms reflect a diverse range of perspectives as much as possible
Videos
Coping with drought through WFP’s resilience programme
AVC extends footprint in agric sector
2021/22 PSL fixtures out – NewsDay Zimbabwe
[ad_1] BY FORTUNE MBELE THE 2021/22 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) season fixtures were released yesterday with matches set to kick off on Saturday. Giants Dynamos will host Yadah on Match Day 1 while champions FC Platinum will also be home to new boys Tenax as Highlanders hit the road for a date with […]
Bosso get double boost
[ad_1] Mhango was at FC Platinum for five years before joining Zambian side Kabwe Warriors in 2019 and returned home to link up with Highlanders at the end of last year. The post Bosso get double boost appeared first on NewsDay Zimbabwe. [ad_2] Source link