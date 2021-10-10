All you need to know about the Binomo trading website and app

Today we’ll observe the Binomo trading platform to cover the main questions like “How to use it”, “Is it a scam or not,” etc. In this article, you’ll learn how to deposit, use bonuses, practice trading strategies, and much more.

What is known about Binomo in South Africa?

Binomo is a company noted among traders for its user-friendly layout and appealing features such as tutorials, tips, and contests that help with a trading education. You can profit in case of the correct forecast on Binomo from fluctuations in currencies or other assets. Keep on reading to find out how Binomo works and how to make an investment.

Log in and make the first deposit

For a hassle-free registration on Binomo, follow the steps mentioned below.

Go to the Binomo login page on the web or in the app. Choose in the upper right corner English or any other language available. Enter your email address and password or sign in via Facebook/Google. Select a currency. After signing up on Binomo, you cannot change the account currency. Read and agree to the regulations of the Client Agreement and Privacy Policy. Select “Create Account.”

When creating a new account, make sure you check how to close the Binomo account, as having multiple accounts is against the rules.

Let’s see how to invest money in Binomo. After creating an account, get familiar with deposit options available on the platform to make the first investment. The popular methods among traders in South Africa are VISA, MasterCard, Advcash, Skrill, and Perfect Money, except for PayPal. You need to visit the Cashier section, determine the amount, and it will be transferred to your Binomo deposit immediately.

As per Binomo bonus terms and conditions, traders can receive a 25% welcome bonus on their first deposit on a free account. Read more on the website on how to use a no-deposit bonus and where to get a bonus code or coupon.

Furthermore, you can also sign up for the BinPartner affiliate program to become a partner and earn extra cash by referring traders to Binomo.

Note! The minimum deposit amount on Binomo is 10$.

How to use Binomo?

Binomo can be accessed via an internet browser from your laptop or personal computer. Alternatively, it can be downloaded for smartphones and tablets. The finest part about Binomo is the free Demo account it offers to all new users. This is where anyone can get practice and trading education. Continue reading to learn more about the Demo account.

Demo account

Log in to the Demo account for training and learn what’s trading on Binomo and how it works. Additionally, all customers on the web version have access to a free tournament called “Daily Free,” where you can perfect your talents daily and get empowerment for future trades. However, for accessing tournaments on the app, you need to get a Standard account or higher.

Strategies

On Binomo, you’ll find various trading strategies but note that no strategy can guarantee a 100 percent result on trade.

Some traders are curious about how to play Binomo, but please remember that trading is not a game as you need to make an in-depth market study to trade wisely. Any additional sources like bots providing signals may be cheating – please avoid them and learn how to forecast.

There are no “winning strategies”; you need to rely on your experience. Try to understand how to make your analysis based on them, and you’ll construct your approach to price forecasting.

Help Center

If you have any questions, visit the Binomo Help Center. This section is similar to Wikipedia for traders in that it contains answers to all FAQs. You can also contact the support team via email or live chat, where representatives are available 24/7 to solve any customer queries.

Trading on Binomo

Binomo uses fixed-time trades, also called FTT. You do not have to contact an agent to start trading. How does it work? People who want to learn how to trade on Binomo should read the following guide:

Choose the asset you wish to trade. Decide on the trade amount and length of time you want the trade to run. Make a forecast (UP or DOWN): If it is accurate, you get extra income; if not – the invested amount won’t be returned.

Traders interested in learning how to make money on Binomo should know that the platform isn’t a way to get fast profit. Instead, you can learn strategies and get up to 90% of the trade size in case of the correct forecast.

Trade through the app

On the Binomo platform, you can trade from a PC and through a mobile app. This empowers you because you can access the platform from anywhere with an internet connection. See how to get the app for Android and iOS.

Download for iOS and Android

The Binomo trading app for Android and iOS is available on Google Play and App Store. You’ll find its yellow logo in seconds after opening the app store. If you’re having difficulties installing a Binomo mobile app on your Android device, don’t hack it; instead, get the free APK file from this link to invest and trade anywhere, anytime https://binomo.com/en/promo/android.

Download for PC

No Binomo software is presently available for PC (both Windows and Mac OS). Traders who want to access the platform on a personal computer, on the other hand, can use the web version to log in through their browsers on desktops.

Withdrawal and Limits

Traders wondering how to withdraw money from Binomo should know that as per security policy, it’s possible to withdraw funds only by choosing one of the payment methods used to make a deposit. The minimum withdrawal amount is $10.

Depending on the type of account and payment system used, withdrawals can take from a few minutes to three days or more depending on the account status and the payment method. Binomo allows you to withdraw up to $3,000 per day, $10,000 per week, and $40,000 per month. It’s important to note that some payment systems may set their withdrawal limits.

When withdrawing, some accounts may be asked to go through a verification process. Formerly, it used to take a long time, but today it only takes a few minutes thanks to Binomo’s automated verification procedure (vs. IQ Option).

Is Binomo reliable?

Some traders are unsure whether the platform is illegal or legal in South Africa; nonetheless, proof that the platform is safe and not a scam is regulated by the International Financial Commission that protects traders’ interests. You don’t need to doubt the platform’s legitimacy.

In addition, Verify My Trade, an organization conducting trade execution, awarded the platform a certificate of trade quality. Binomo got the FE Award in 2015 and the IAIR Award in 2016 for excellence in global finance and markets.

You may search on the net for Binomo reviews on reliable forums for traders and brokers or on platforms like Quora to clarify any concerns regarding the platform being real or fake. Additionally, the contact information, head office address, and other details are mentioned on https://www.binomo.com along with all prizes and certifications.

Total about Binomo

With this review, we conclude that Binomo is not a fraud but a reliable platform providing various educational opportunities to all who want to learn and practice trading. It provides a really valuable app to trade anywhere. The platform offers a variety of market analysis tools, even on a free Demo account.

Keep in mind that trading is risky, and you could lose all investments in case of the wrong forecast. This is the reason to train yourself and get experience until you make a deposit.