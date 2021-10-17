Sunday Word: Christianity of a different Christ (Part 3)

BY PROSPER TINGINI

In Part 1 and 2 of this series, I highlighted the beliefs of some of our Christian sects that subscribe to the notion that Jesus Christ was in existence before human creation, in contradiction to prophecies of our scriptures that spoke about the coming of the Messiah.

We now have a big number of our Christian sects currently worshipping this Messiah as if he were the Almighty God. This kind of worship has blossomed to a point of no return, and it is accelerating very rapidly. We are in a situation where the original Jesus Christ has been turned into someone very different. It would be a mammoth task to even try to correct this trend, but God willing, anything is possible.

I was born, baptised and raised within the religious confines of the biggest church denomination in our country, which I won’t mention by name. I grew up with the knowledge and fear of the Supreme God. Concurrently, I was taught about Jesus Christ and that he was the Son of God and that he was the Messiah too. However, I somewhat always got confused with some of the sermons which would always be in conflict with each other regards the status of the two entities. In most prayers and gospels preached, there is still the habit of combining the names of our Heavenly Father and of the Son, Jesus Christ. There is definitely an absence of a separation of the Almighty God and Christ.

When I braved to query about this scenario, I would be referred to the 3-in-1 doctrine of the holy trinity which treated the two as one, in combination with another equal God the Holy Spirit. I have written before about my search for the truth and of the origin of this doctrine. It became very clear to me that this doctrine, which is not found anywhere in our scriptures of both the Old and the New Testaments, is a manufactured product of human imaginations. It emanated from a background of Roman pagan multiple gods worship, and the facts of it are very clear from its historical origins. The conclusions of that doctrine were that the Messiah so prophesied in our scriptures, God the Father and the Holy Spirit are one. It would then mean that when God sent angels and prophets to talk about the coming of the Messiah, it would then equally and simply translate to mean that He was talking about the coming of Himself. Let me rest my case here for now.

If Jesus Christ is really God himself, would He have allowed Himself to be subjected to the humiliating treatment He suffered at the hands of man? His own subjects and creation belittling Him at every turn? Is this not an insult not only to the Lord our God but also a mockery to the intelligence of man? Are we in our right frame of minds to easily embrace such a hypothesis? I find it hard to comprehend. I will boldly proclaim Jesus Christ to be the Messiah, but God and the Messiah are not one. Let me explain why in the next paragraphs.

If God is Christ, the Messiah, then it would mean “God” was created from the seed of David, according to the numerous chapters and verses of our scriptures. It would also mean that the genealogy of Christ would also be the generations of “God” (Matthew 1:1). This would be absurd. It would also mean that “God” would also have undergone the process of birth, born at a particular place of country, ate, drank and mingled with sinners.

If we take apart God of the Holy Spirit, as per the 3-in-1 Godhead of the doctrine of the holy trinity, it would then mean that God the Father would like Christ, be human. This kind of misconstrued indoctrination is contrary to reason and outside of our scriptures. People will try to twist the scriptures in an effort to justify their beliefs. Similar to people under the influence of opium, some people can blindly believe anything.

If Christ is God, would he have spoken, “I can do nothing on my own authority; as I hear, I judge, and my judgment is just, because I seek not my own will but the will of Him who sent me (John 5:30)”. If Christ is God, would he have told us that he does not know of when the judgment day would be? In Mark 13:32, he spoke, “But of that day or that hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father”.

If Christ is God, then God the Almighty is also subject to the temptations of Satan? In Mark 1:12, we read of Jesus Christ being tempted by the devil; “And immediately the spirit drove him out into the wilderness. And he was in the wilderness forty day, tempted by Satan; and he was with the wild beasts; and the angels ministered to him.” Of this St. James wrote (James 1:13), “God cannot be tempted with evil and He himself tempts no one; but each person is tempted when he is lured and enticed by his own desire”.

The God we know does not weep, yet Jesus Christ wept (John 11:35); neither does our God show any weakness, yet when Christ displayed some signs of weakness, Luke 22:43 reads: “And there appeared an angle unto him from heaven, strengthening him”. At the ninth hour after his crucifixion Jesus cried out with a loud voice, “Elo-I, E’lo-I, la’masaba-thami?” which means “My God, My God, why have you forsaken me?” Clearly, Jesus Christ manifests that there is God above him, a One Supreme God. The Christ that is God is of a different Christianity. That Christianity is definitely of a different Christ.

The question now to answer is; who actually is Jesus Christ? Christ asked his disciples the same question and all of them were mesmerised by their lack of knowledge of who Jesus is; except for one, St Peter. This is the same situation with us. Some have rejected him completely. Many of us Christians who have accepted and followed Christ are in the dark about his true purpose and identity. The meaning of his title, the Messiah, means Saviour. Saviour means one who saves lives. His mission was the salvation of mankind by the sacrifice his own flesh and blood for the atonement of human sins. He thus cleared our sins to create the pathway to our Heavenly Father. Through his death, our sins have been cleansed. He is the way to the Kingdom of God, and not the God of the Kingdom. Amen.