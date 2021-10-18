Champions League 2021-2022: Who are the top candidates to win It?

The Champions League is the top spot for European club football. The league has been around for over 50 years, giving us some of the most memorable moments in sports history. With sponsorship playing such a prominent role, it’s no surprise that this tournament attracts some of the wealthiest clubs on earth.

The question now becomes: who are the favorites to win the Champions League? Will it be Paris Saint-Germain or Manchester City, or even Chelsea? What are their chances? Read on to find out more.

Past winners of the Champions League

From 1955 to 1960, Real Madrid picked up the cup after an astonishing five-year run – turning the cup over to Benfica in 1961 and 1962. 1963-65 saw Milan, both AC and Inter Milan take the title, with 1967 being the first time a British club (Manchester United) won.

Ever since then, British teams have been a dominating force in the Champions League. With six wins for Liverpool (1977, 1978, 1981, 1984, 2005, 2019), three for Manchester United (1968, 1999, 2008), and Two for Notts Forest (1979 and 1980).

In recent years Chelsea took the cup (2012). While they look less likely to win the trophy for the UK this year, France is hopeful as they are the favorites to win the Champions League.

PSG – Paris Saint-Germain look hopeful

Things have started looking up for French clubs starting with Lyon’s win over PSG back in 2010 and Monaco’s victory last season. Is this going to be Paris Saint-Germain’s year? Will we see them walk away with the trophy come May 2022? Or will a team like Man City or Bayern Munich knock them off their perch? It remains to be seen.

Naturally, any team featuring Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi will be a popular favorite for the European title. However, PSG has been in a slump recently, and they may well be passed over by other clubs that have been more aggressive about their acquisitions.

There are still some lingering questions surrounding the club at present – has Robert Lewandowski bolstered their defense by signing Gigio Donnarumma and Sergio Ramos? The Parisians are stacked with talent, so you should find good odds on them winning the Champions League, but can they prevent another near-miss after finding ways to undermine themselves on numerous occasions?

Photo by Mitch Rosen on Unsplash

Manchester City – Manchester City look hopeful too. Many people’s money has been on Pep Guardiola to bring home trophies for Man City in the last couple of seasons. The team is rammed with talent from top to bottom thanks to massive transfers like Riyad Mahrez, Rodri Hernandez, and Joao Cancelo.

After dominating England over the past few seasons, Man City are the Premier League’s new kings by winning two titles in a row (and undefeated during one).

Thanks to Guardiola’s dominance domestically and on the continent, Man City can finally say they’re Champions League title contenders. This year could see Man City win every trophy available again, especially considering Liverpool returned more robustly than ever last season.

Neither Man City nor Liverpool will not be easy opponents for anyone this season!

Liverpool – The Reds are back (we hope)

The Reds are back after seeing their best Champions League run end at the hands of Jurgen Klopp’s quarter-final former team Dortmund just two years ago. Liverpool is now back with a vengeance. Klopp has been busy refining his squad, and it looks as though he may have some European success in mind after the signing of Alisson Becker from Roma for a new record fee for a goalkeeper. His presence between the sticks will be critical if they go far this season — but that won’t be an easy task even without looking at their group!

The Liverpool supporters are back in their home stadiums, which should help the team. Anfield has a unique ability to rock on a European night, and with Klopp’s stellar record in European competition, no one wants to visit Merseyside. Liverpool is the underdog for the title, but given how dominant they’ve been so far this season, that might be a good bet.

Liverpool has yet to win a Champions League trophy for all of their European success – and they’re very close now! Klopp is building a powerful team at Anfield with his young squad, who have enough depth in quality players to last them through three consecutive games against top teams.

Bayern Munich – looks like it could go either way

Bayern Munich can never really be counted out ultimately — we know that much. They looked utterly unstoppable last season until Robert Lewandowski’s unfortunate injury gave PSG a leg up in the quarterfinals.

The Blue Ones have slipped down the ranking of European favorites since then. However, Bayern Munich has also given us a glimpse of what could happen this season.

Not only did they bring in the 19-year old French sensation Mbappé on loan (with an option to buy), but he is joined by some other equally young and talented players such as Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry.

BM will be hungry for revenge after last year’s quarter-final exit. We know that anything can happen with them involved – including yet another “remontada” like we saw against PSG!

Manchester United – a club you can’t forget

Let’s not forget Manchester United, the most successful team in this competition, with 12 trophies to their name. Notable stars of previous seasons include Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku and famous players such as Raphael Varane, CR7 (Cristiano Ronaldo), and Jadon Sancho. Man U will make an impact.

While they haven’t appeared on paper yet this season, United will be back soon enough if history is any indication!

Real Madrid – Superleague status

Carlo Ancelotti has already guided Real Madrid to one Champions League trophy. The old master is back at the Bernabeu, and Real’s chances of winning are looking good. After all, stranger things have happened than the Galacticos winning the title this year for Real.

Atletico – last but not least

On the other hand, Atletico Madrid is a team that appears to be the most powerful in Spain. Diego Simeone has a plethora of firepower and a well-drilled defense, making Atletico the true underdog of this season.

Final thoughts

The question remains: Can anyone stop Paris Saint-Germain? The French club has already won two trophies since Neymar Jr arrived from Barcelona in 2017 for €222 million, shattering the world transfer record in the process. If that wasn’t enough, Kylian Mbappe joined Monaco, making PSG an even more significant threat than before! Then there’s Chelsea. One thing’s for sure, it won’t be boring.