Maposa ropes in Hosiah Chipanga in new project

By Alfred Tembo

GOSPEL musician Joseph Maposa has roped in outspoken social comentator, Hosiah Chipanga in a new singles collection project.

Maposa said the project contains two gospel songs — Chikuru Kunzvera and Hukama Newirirano — which were recorded at JM Studios in Mutare.

Chikuru Kunzvera advises people to “be as wise as a serpent and be calm as a dove,” in their day-to-day adventures.

The song calls on people to be vigilant arguing that the devil is taking advantage of people’s desperate situations where they chase after prophesies in Pentecostal churches but fall prey to fake prophets who are on a mission to profit from unsuspecting believers.

“The song is mainly based on works of the devil’s immitation of the holy spirit to lead people astray,” said Maposa.

Guided by a teaching in Matthew 7v15, which warns about false prophets, pretending to be messengers of God and Matthew 4v8, which teaches on how Jesus was tempted by the devil to worship him in exchange of earthly wealth and glories of the world.

Hukama Newirirano calls on people to humble themselves knowing that God is the master.

On roping in Chipanga, Maposa said the outspoken musician had a lot to offer to young musicians in the country.

“It is a learning experience to interact and share a moment with such an influential musician,” Maposa said.

“Collaborating with a legend who has been in the music industry for over 40 years opens my eyes and ears to what kept him alive and immune to possible deterent that many failed to negotiate during their career.

“Young artistes can learn from this knowldge.”

The 37-year-old civil servant and father of one from Chimanimani explained that over the years, development of music in Zimbabwe had been slow due to lack of sponsorship.

Comparable to other countries, Zimbabwe has experienced a serious wave of music piracy.

“We are highly affected by music piracy, meaning we are now getting completely nothing in return after producing our music, engaging marketing companies and promoters at a huge cost,” Maposa said.

“Most people here in Zimbabwe prefer buying pirated discs which are very cheap when compared to original copies.

“This sad trend has caused us to struggle when making music available to the people.”

Despite the huge cost associated with industry, Maposa said God continues to provide making way for the success of his gospel outfit.

“Singing gospel is a ministerial calling, as a born again Christian who congregates under the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe l am delighted to use my talent to evangelise the Word of God in fully faith that some day we will have all we are promised in the word,” he said.

Maposa and Chariots of Fire, a band he leads, have recorded two albums, four singles and a DVD. The first album, Mene Mene Volume 1 (2014) has seven tracks recorded at Lyre Sounds in Mutare and the second album is titled Mene Mene Volume 2 (2015) recorded at Kunashe Studio in Mutare carries 10 tracks.

“Due to the prevailing economical challenges in the country some of our original band members migrated to neighbouring countries in search of greener pastures and this is a huge challenge that does not just affect our band only, but rather the country’s music industry as a whole,” Maposa said.