Samaita revels in video success

Following the success of the video of the song Wandaivimba Naye, off his latest album Kwaive Kusaziva, sungura musician Brian Samaita is working on the visuals of the song Misikidzo.

His wish is to have videos of all the songs on his seventh album Kwaive Kusaziva, which include hits such as Wandaivimba Naye, Tauya Kuzomutenda, Misikidzo, Kwaive Kusaziva and Shinga.

“I did the video for the song Wandaivimba Naye and people liked it as evidenced by the views and likes on the online music platforms where it is uploaded,” Samaita said.

“After the video, fans have been coming to me asking if I could do another video. We have decided to do the video for the song Misikidzo and this should be ready very soon.

“Due to this overwhelming response, we are contemplating on working on the remaining tracks and have their visuals as well.”

Most songs on the album according to Samaita are receiving a lot of airplay on radio stations locally, in Malawi and Mozambique.

He said most of the songs on the album were popular locally, but fans were missing seeing live shows due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

“Doing videos is filling the gaps that were created by lockdowns where fans missed us in action,” Samaita said.

The Murondatsimba Express-frontman, one of the few musicians that have tried to keep the Barura beat alive, said the videos were being shot at various sites in and around Mutare.

“We have tried to keep local, hence shooting the videos here in Mutare. We also promise that the videos are of good quality,” he said.

“We are also migrating to the use of digital spaces in reaching out to our fans. Covid-19 restrictions have deprived us of live performances, although we had been invited to perform at private functions just before the Level 4 lockdown.”

He said the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions would enable him to reconnect with his fans, more so, to those attending private functions.

Samaita is now a member of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) led by Malawian preacher Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.

Samaita enlisted the services of veteran producer Bothwell “African” Nyamhondera for the production of the latest album that was recorded at Trutone Studios.