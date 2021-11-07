Jaure targets perfect start

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

HARARE giants Dynamos will be looking to carry on their Chibuku Super Cup form when they play their first league match in almost two years against Yadah at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Dynamos had a forgettable league campaign two years ago where they finished ninth on the log standings and lost their last three matches of the season.

But all that is a distant memory with the club having invested extensively in bolstering the squad since then.

Their opponents Yadah pulled off a great escape in 2019 going on a six match unbeaten run at the end of the season, registering five wins and one draw.

The Chibuku Super Cup reflected on the gulf in class currently between the two teams as Dembare won both encounters in the competition.

And Dynamos captain Partson Jaure says Dynamos will be looking for a flying start to the season, but will not underrate Yadah.

“Every game is a final for us so we are not underrating Yadah or any other team that we play against. We want to take three points so that we can start the league on a high and build on that going forward,” Jaure said.

“We have already made our intention known in the Chibuku Super Cup where we are now in the semi-finals. We want to carry our Chibuku Cup form into the league while we are also using the league games to fine tune for the Cup semifinals and final.”

Dynamos have been in top form in the Cup competition where they have gone on a 11-match unbeaten run, choking up seven wins and four draws.

The team’s performance has been built on a strong defence, which has leaked two goals, all of them own goals in the two matches against CAPS United.

Jaure spoke of the team’s targets this season.

“We have already set our target as players this season, which is to win every game that we play and win trophies where we can,” he said.

“What motivates us is the money, which comes with winning trophies. December is around the corner so it would be good if we can win the Chibuku Cup and have a good festive season.”

Yadah coach Genesis Mangombe is wary of some danger posed by Dynamos, but reckons his team is ready.

“We are ready for the game but playing Dynamos is very difficult considering that they have a strong defence as evidenced by their record in the Chibuku Super Cup,” Mangombe said.

“We need to work hard in defending and attacking. It’s difficult to score against a team like Dynamos but we have been training for this game for the past two weeks.”

After playing and losing twice to Dynamos in the Chibuku Cup Mangombe is confident of pulling off a surprise.

“The Chibuku Cup helped us to work on our fitness, combinations and mistakes as well as to know our opponents. This is the third time we are playing Dynamos this year alone and we now know exactly what to expect,” he said.

Yadah will miss the services of central defender Kundai Mhembere.