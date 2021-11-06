SA celebs grace local fashion show

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The breathtaking Matobo Hills were the fitting site for a long forgotten Ndebele tradition held on Friday, attracting royalty, television stars from South Africa and international organisations.

Ensconced among the eye candy of scenery that attracts tourists in droves, a traditional fashion show — Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane — by founder of Ganu Designs Nkanyezi Malunga was held to showcase leather designed garments to uphold the Matabele dressing and outstanding fashion sense.

It started with ukutshuka kwebhetshu (tanning animal hide) blended with morden processes to show dynamism of culture and ended with models, ages between 16 and 84years, taking to the catwalk to exhibit traditional Ndebele outfits.

South African Ndebele Queen Sekhothali Mabena, Lesley Musina a South African actor known for his role as Ndalamo on SABC2 soapie Muvhango, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister Judith Ncube and some delegates from the United States embassy, among others were wowed by the show and literally ran out of superlatives to describe it’s impact and importance to the culturally diverse African society.

“I am happy that the event was graced by various guests. An event like this-indigenous fashion show is rural tourism, that’s the language,” Malunga told Standard Style.

“The Ndebele Queen — Sekhothali Mabena, Lesley Musina, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs minister, Judith Ncube and delegates from the US embassy, were here and graced the event. It’s stakeholders (women) that we need to move forward we’re here as well. Women were the major stakeholders from both communities.”

She said Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane seeks to celebrate women from all walks of life and tries to represent how blended Zimbabwean culture is.

“The day made me happy because the women showed up, their transformation, you can see it. We are planting seeds , the next generation should be able to look back and say our mothers did something for us and that’s going to give them confidence,” Malunga said.

“Having such platforms, to me that means cultural presentation because it’s a bigger platform to share what we know about ourselves, the future, past (what needs to be corrected, elevated) the present marrying that to fashion.

“We got great reviews, a lot of people want Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane to be taken to other areas and the demand is overwhelming.

“In a few weeks time we will bring it to Bulawayo, then Harare . We also got a request to make something for our guests, for now I can’t pre-empt.

“I believe everything starts from the grassroots and that lifts us up and higher by interacting regionally, local etc. We are doing right, let’s just change the narrative and we will definitely go places.”

Umtshado Ka Mbulumakhasane is a hybrid fashion exhibition by Malunga, to integrate the efforts and innovation of women in the rural areas with those in the urban environment.

Mabena said she did not hesitate after getting the invite and was impressed by Malunga’s work.

“I got an invite from my friend through Nkanyezi. I was like let’s go, I didn’t even think twice about it,” Mabena said.

“I was like let’s go see and experience this. It is our first time in Zimbabwe, the King has been here for a quite number of times but this is my first time here.

“I am glad to have arrived and seen this.

“We see all these things and take them for granted and say why is this so expensive… now I understand the amount of hours taken into making and crafting this, it’s a lot. Your (Nkanyezi) work is very lovely, I am impressed.”

She said modernisation has happened and a lot of younger makotis (bride maids) asked her to bring them gifts and she was has been thinking about.

“So, I was like if we get this skin and I create my own type of garment, people get to see the diversity of not only having to look very decent and relevant, respectful to the culture itself,” she said.

“By being morden and looking very “sleek” you see.

“So that was my idea and as we kept talking to people, business came about and we thought of NFTs

“I was about to ask you , how interested you are in that market because at the moment, the Bitcoin world is doing wonders. We have about 20 clients that are willing to battle anything that is created by the Ndebele Kingdom.

“So, we have legal arrangements with the people who are running those things for anything that says Ndebele culture, Ndebele people, they are willing to put on the market and it’s all on bank cheques.

“I think I should leave Nkanyezi having made my measurements, so that when we are ready, we just make transfers and you start production.”

Ncube said: “We are failing to have some exchange programmes with our neighbours , within the region. We just have to strengthen that relationship then when we go out, we will be talking in one voice.”

The event saw nine female models showcasing leather designed garments including five males (warriors) who supported them.

The guests were also entertained by Umkhathi Theatre Works, Thandy Dhlana, Stango and Nongoma.