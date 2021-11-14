Health talk: Covid-19 fourth wave: It’s time to prepare

With Dr Johannes Marisa

Many people have developed Covid-19 fatigue and are no longer shaken when they hear about the Coronavirus. For those who were unlucky to get the effects of the delta strain, they admit that the attacks were fulminant and crippling. Covid-19 is no joke!

The virus is still lingering amongst us in the world with more than half a million new cases daily and about 8 000 daily deaths. We are facing the fourth wave now if the trend analysis is to be believed. Many lives were lost before because of shortage of resources, delayed treatment, shortage of admitting space amongst other reasons.

At least 78 health professionals lost their lives in the midst of serving the nation, a figure which is very much significant considering how understaffed the nation is in the health sector. We are lucky that Covid-19 is coming in waves.

That alone should give us ample time to prepare. Our hospitals should be fully equipped to deal with Covid-19 patients, drugs should be readily available while oxygen sources should be multiple. Patients who desaturate for sure require oxygen and acquiring it in private is very expensive.

Today, the world records around half a million new cases daily with mortality hovering around 8 000 people. It is highly tragic and the threat posed by the virus is unprecedented. The United States, Russia, Romania, Ukraine are battling the coronavirus lately despite having quite lower numbers three months ago.

Covid-19 is real and it needs us to remain vigilant for a long time. The waves keep on coming everytime and if we are to be hit in Zimbabwe, it will be the fourth wave, of which it is imminent if we do not take heed of medical advice.

The threat to humanity is real and it is time that we realise the gravity of the situation on the ground. We seem far from over from this calamitous virus that is threatening to wipe the entire population. We need to remain vigilant for a long time.

In essence, Covid-19 seems to be far from complete disappearance and it can be our guest for a long time. It is thus important to note that the following unfortunate things are associated with Covid-19 and everyone should at least have some basic understanding of why the virus is very stubborn. Our concerns as medical professionals are many if we are to remain safe as people of this world hence the need to explore further about the sadistic virus.

The following have been some of the major areas of concern so far and let everyone know for the benefits of their health.

Our health facilities should be urgently upgraded in order to meet the requirements of Covid-19 patients.We should not cry foul when the attack comes yet we had ample time to acquire enough oxygen, drugs, beds. Staff should be trained adequately to deal with Covid-19 so that mortality is reduced.

Motivation of staff should be a priority to avoid unfortunate developments such as strikes or work boycotts. Covid-19 is even hitting harder with patients with comorbidities like Diabetes being thrown into frying pans and complicating quickly. This is bad indeed and the threat to humanity is unprecedented.

Media should not stop talking about Covid-19 and people should be reminded that the scourge has temporarily hidden. The unfortunate thing is that the waves ahead may be worse than the previously-available waves because of availability of mutant strains which will be part of the basket.

That alone means serious threat on humankind as there may be serious drug resistance, high speed of transmission, high morbidity, high mortality. Covid-19 is a menace for real and we should never forget that it may be with us for a long time. The fourth wave has already hit many countries with many new cases and deaths.

Abandoning public health measures is at your own peril as the war rages on. Africa for sure is currently at rest in terms of Covid-19 attack.That automatically should give us ample time to prepare for the next possible attack.

We are basking in health glory today because our astute medical practitioners stood tall to defend the nation against the merciless virus. Thumps up to our dedicated health workforce! Despite numerous challenges pertaining working conditions, the staff continued to go to work to treat patients.

People should realise that there are many Covid-19 may have long term complications, some of them are life-threatening. There are patients who went on to develop clots that went on to block them even 90 days after having an acute attack of Covid-19.

Many have developed long Covid, a condition that sees someone suffer from Covid-19 effects for more than 30 days. A lot more have stretched to suffer from respiratory distress syndrome for some time while others have had their kidneys affected for some time. This is Covid-19 and it should be taken seriously so patients may require long term care if we are to remain safe for a long time.

Vaccination should be expedited so that we cover as many people as possible. Vaccines are good if we are to win the wars of this nature. Get your jab today and aim to archieve herd immunity. We need to protect our parents, friends, relatives or any other person because the threat on our lives are too many. Covid-19 is real disaster!

The fourth wave is already on its way and people should know that before year end, we are under attack again. Let us do everything possible in order to keep the virus under check. Covid-19 is very scary and a threat to humanity. Government has lately introduced vaccination to the 16-17 year age groups which will see many school children getting the jab.

Covid-19 has come to attack us left, right and center and we are in the midst of losing more and more of our people. The end seems to be far as the world faces multiple waves of the coronavirus.

What we should now be accustomed to is that the coronavirus may linger amongst us for quite a long time and it should not be a nightmare if the following three years will see us in a more precarious position than what we are today. This is the time that we should be collaborating with all the necessary stakeholders in order to bring health to the people and one such important measure is vaccination.

It is quite absurd that there are many people who are still at the forefront of disinformation and misinformation concerning vaccines yet many people are still losing family members due to Covid-19. Vaccination does not mean one will not suffer from the virus anymore, no, it means you may withstand complications that would want to arise as your body has been exposed to the protein before.

Just remember that Covid-19 is still roaming around hence the need to remain alert.Do not slacken your waist belt lest you will perish. Report symptoms early like sore throat, headache, fever, loss of appetite, joint pains, muscle aches, loss of taste or smell. Get your Covid-19 vaccine.

Get protected!