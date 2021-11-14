Style reporters shine at Njama

BY STYLE REPORTER

Standard Style reporters Kennedy Nyavaya and Sindiso Dube on Thursday scooped awards at the National Journalism and Media Awards (Njama) in Harare.

Standard Style is the lifestyle section of The Standard newspaper covering various aspects of life, including arts and culture, fashion and beauty, travelling and tourism, health and well-being as well as book reviews, among others.

Nyavaya walked home with the Arts, Culture and Entertainment Reporter of the Year award while Dube was voted the Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression (SOGIE) Reporter of the Year (Southern Region).

Their winning stories were published in Standard Style.

Njama is hosted by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalist each year to honour journalists, who excel in covering issues that have impact on society.