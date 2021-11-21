Chics’ Galaxy: Masvingo model guns for world title

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

Masvingo model Rutschen Hebert’s biggest dream is to finish off her career as Miss World.

The model yesterday participated at the Miss Orient Zimbabwe 2021 pageant held in Harare.

Hebert wears different collars as she is also a commercial model and fashion is one of her greatest aspects.

“Modelling is something l had passion for from a tender age. My body is also a complementary to modeling,” she told Standard Style.

“The support l got from my classmates and my mom kept me going and made me stronger.

“I also dream of becoming Miss Malaika one day and as far as the milestone l have reached, l believe l am reaching that stage and l can make it.”

Hebert started her modelling career when she was in Form 6 in 2017. She got mentorship from Simuka Modelling Agency in Harare.

She has won several crowns in her modelling career.

“In 2018 Miss Heroes Masvingo was my first pageant and I came out Miss Youth,” she said.

“In 2019 l contested for Miss Tourism Masvingo and l was crowned the Second Princess. In 2019 again l contested for Miss TellZim and I was crowned the first princess.

“I am looking forward to working with different companies here in Masvingo just like how most models do in Harare.

“It is high time Masvingo business owners and companies recognise models in their city.”

“If l am crowned Miss Orient Zimbabwe, l want to bring change and impact for both the girl and the boy child.

“There should be recognition for both of them as they have the same equal rights and should be protected physically, mentally and emotionally. At the same time l will make sure l fulfill the Moto of that pageant successfully as any mother tries to instill qualities in her child.”

To pursue her career without obstacles, she is looking for sponsorship.

The model was born and bred in Masvingo and is willing to do what it takes to make her province proud and be recognised on the global scale.

Herbert is studying towards a Business Management degree at the Midlands State University. Besides school and modeling, she also works at a local restaurant.