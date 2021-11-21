DeMbare eye first Chibuku final in six years

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Dynamos will be looking to reach their first Chibuku Super Cup in six years when they take on one of the tournament favourites, FC Platinum in a mouth-watering semi-final clash at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

This is the first time the two big-boys of Zimbabwe football are meeting in this competition since 2015 when Dynamos triumphed 7-6 in a penalty shoot after a goalless draw in the quarterfinals.

Interestingly it was the same year in which DeMbare reached the final before they were beaten to the honours by Harare City.

It should also be noted that the last coach to lead the Glamour Boys to the final of the premier knockout competition in the country was Tonderai Ndiraya, the current coach at the club.

Dynamos have struggled in this competition since its return on the local scene in 2014. This is only the third time that they have progressed beyond the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup.

However, it’s a different story for Ndiraya who won the competition in 2016 with Ngezi Platinum Stars and is looking for his second win.

“We want to fight and get to the finals of the Cup. Then, of course, if you get to the final, you will have a good chance of winning it. There is no secret that we are a big team and a big team is expected to win Cups every time. So, the expectations are very high,” Ndiraya said.

Dynamos are enjoying a good run of form in the Chibuku Super Cup this year and are unbeaten in 11 matches, 10 in the group stages and a quarterfinal victory over Black Rhinos last month.

The team has also conceded two goals, own goals by Emmanuel Jalai in the competition to date.

On the other hand FC Platinum have fared a lot better than Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup having won the inaugural tournament in 2014.

The Zvishavane boys who are now giants in local football have been finalists on one occasion losing 3 – 1 to then newcomers Ngezi Platinum Stars in 2016.

In 2019 they were knocked out by Highlanders in the quarterfinals.

“We are facing a very good team on Sunday. If you look at their previous record in the Chibuku Super Cup, they are a team that has been doing very well,’’ FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza said.

“We are playing a team which has not been conceding goals of late.

“It clearly shows that they are really organised, in terms of defending. But we have been working hard and what is left is for us to go out there and enjoy the game,” he added.

FC Platinum got their revenge over Bosso, dumping them out of the competition following a 1 – 0 win in the quarterfinals last month.

The team that progresses to the final which is scheduled for December 4 will be guaranteed US$50 000 while the winners stand to get US$75 000.

Losing semi-finalists will get US$25 000 each while US$15 000 is set aside for each team that reached the last eight and US$7 000 for other teams that took part in the competition.

Kickoff for the tie is 3pm while gate charges have been reduced to US$3 for Rest of Ground, US$5 for VIP and US$10 for VVIP.