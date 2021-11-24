K Davie: The packaging giant

BY JOTHAM GUTSA

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step; an old Chinese adage aptly describes how award-winning entrepreneur and expert in corrugated packaging industry Kudzayi Dave started her business from the rudimentary to be one of the most sought-after packaging firms in the country.

Dave has urged on the government to consider offering land to those in the industry so as to maximise on production and minimise costs on the importation of raw materials.

Buoyed by more than 22 years’ experience in the industry, Dave said if given land, she would do justice in the manufacturing industry and fully contribute in the value chain of the paper packaging industry and grow the economy.

“I believe that K Davie is a generational business, and I believe that this is just a beginning. For the full expansion of the business, we require other resources which are not financial,” she said.

“K Davie is kindly asking for land. We have have a number of competing companies, which are led by men and I believe the market place is a jungle. However, we all need to share the cake and the land we are asking for is for plantations.

“A single firm is not able to service the local corrugated manufacturing companies. Neither are they able to service the newspaper printing companies. They do not have the capacity because most of the plantations were destroyed.

She added: “We also need a share of land so we get plantations, not for my own benefit, but benefit the nation at large We will employ more people. Raw materials will now be found locally as a way of cutting the import costs.”

“If the government can consider our request, as an organisation we will be able to service our industry fully and hence the growth of our business and more production.”

Having created a wide range of tailored strategic solutions for her organisation, Dave is

confident that she and her team can help K Davie Packaging go further — be it in generating profit, creating customer value or achieving far reaching social outcomes.

She brings valuable corporate, enterprise level knowledge with a focus on fast, responsive service to the value chain.

Because of her dedicated approach to helping other people and developing future generations, through their support to orphans and helping underprivileged women in the society, Dave was presented with an Honorary Doctorate of Human Letters Degree from International Institute of Philanthropy.

Recently she scooped the first runner-up for the ZNCC Business Woman of the Year award (Mashonaland Region).

In 2015, Dave was conferred an award as the Businesswoman of the Year — Paper and Packaging Industry by Zimbabwe Business Awards. Also, she is an award winner as the Top Female Business Leader of the Year — Packaging Industry from the Women’s Leadership Awards 2016.

Outside of work, Dave is the board chairperson of GoGetter Movement in Zimbabwe, helping ex-university students to find their pathway in the corporate world.

She is the visionary and chairlady of the Polished Diamonds, women’s group empowering other women to develop their potential to the fullest.

Dave encourages the members of the group to be practical and real, helping them to develop their ideas to become reality.

Established in the year 1999, K Davie Packaging is among the leading manufacturers of a wide variety of corrugated industrial packaging products, including industrial packaging materials, corrugated packaging boxes.

Their range of products is acknowledged for remarkable features like dimensional accuracy, strength and eco-friendliness.

These cater to the needs of various industries such as agricultural retail, distillers, beverage, pharmaceutical, electronic, telecom industry and banking sector.