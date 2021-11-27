Covid-19 bowls out ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

ZIMBABWE’S slim hopes of qualifying for the maiden ICC Women’s World Cup have been dealt a major blow after the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday announced the cancelation of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Harare.

The ICC took the decision after Saturday’s game between West Indies and Sri Lanka was canceled off when a member of the Sri Lankan support staff tested positive for COVID-19.

“We are incredibly disappointed to have to cancel the remainder of this event,” Chris Tetley, the ICC Head of Events, said in a statement.

“But with travel restrictions from a number of African countries being imposed at such short notice, there was a serious risk that teams would be unable to return home.”

Bangladesh, Pakistan and the West Indies will progress to the World Cup in New Zealand by virtue of their rankings, the ICC said.

The news will be a disappointment to Thailand, who do not have a ranking at the moment, but beat Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in the tournament. Bangladesh were on top of Group B with wins over Pakistan and USA, while West Indies topped Group A after beating Ireland.

Zimbabwe were in action against Pakistan at Sunrise Sports Club on Saturday in a match which will now have no bearing on the qualification for the World Cup scheduled to take place next year in March and April.