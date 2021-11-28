Amadhuve Sasha readies debut album

BY STYLE REPORTER

For years since her exit from Progress Chipfumo’s Sound of Motherland, musician Sasha “Amadhuve” Lishomwa has had a remarkable solo career, thanks to her fabulous stage performances and great music videos.

However, her biggest undoing had been failure to release an album.

She has in the past promised to unleash an album, but in all instances the project failed to materialise.

Financial constraints coupled by dearth of promoters as well as Covid-19 lockdowns derailed the diminutive singer’s album arrangements.

However, it looks like the impediments have been cleared as Sasha Amadhuve now has the financial backing of her husband, promoters have come on board and authorities have relaxed the Covid-regulations.

Next Thursday she drops her seventh single, a precursor to her debut album titled Mutsindo.

“We have two albums awaiting release, but in the meantime I am releasing a single on December 2 before I drop my debut album in the first quarter of 2022,” Sasha Amadhuve said.

“I have had my ups and downs in the music industry and I believe this is the time to release my maiden album.

“I have material for two albums, but we have so far done the recording of my debut album titled Mutsindo.”

A protégé and niece of the late mbira musician Edna Chizema, aka Mbuya Madhuve, Sasha Amadhuve has six singles, including Machinda, whose video is doing well.

During her live shows she is sampling some of the songs on the forthcoming production and these include Mbuya Nehanda and Nhai Mambo.

“I am very humbled by the way fans are singing along to our new songs at our live events and this shows that as cultural ambassadors we are gaining traction among the youth,” she said.

“It’s quite an experience and I am joyfully humbled to be playing my part in the restoration of our culture.”

Despite the Covid-19-induced lockdowns, Sasha Amadhuve views this year as one of the most action-packed era in her career.

“This year was quite eventful for me and my band as we had a chance to perform at the biggest cultural events,” she said.

“One event was the official opening of this year’s Culture Week held at Chief Njelele’s homestead in Gokwe in the Midlands province and was officially opened by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“We also got a chance to perform in front of the president, Cabinet ministers, diplomats and Zimbabweans at the historic unveiling of the statue of our great heroin Mbuya Nehanda.”

Sasha Amadhuve had been busy since the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations doing live shows. She has had top-drawer performances at Lake Chivero at the Braai KuLake function.

On Friday she performed at Pamview/Panad Complex and next Friday she teams up with Andy Muridzo for a show dubbed Bira Ramadzisahwira at the Apple Café.

Sasha Amadhuve is the brand ambassador of Bira Ramadzisahwira, a cultural movement that was founded by Machembere Nyasha.