DJ Eugy engages Caryn Charlie

By Sindiso Dube

Bulawayo’s top club and Roil Bulawayo Arts Outstanding Club DJ (2019) DJ Eugy real name Nashon Eugen Mwase has engaged his longtime sweetheart, Caryn Charlie, a local entrepreneur.

The two who have been dating for the past four years, engaged on November 21 at a local hotel.

“I am, excited as I am about to start a new journey in life and with someone special. We have spent most of our time together and we do everything together so we decided that it’s high time we got things done officially,” said DJ Eugy.

An ecstatic Caryn Charlie said: “We love each other, do everything together and we saw it fit to unite and grow our families,” she said.