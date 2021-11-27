Letter from America: Two faces of US justice!

BY KENNETH MUFUKA

Former president George H Bush described the differences between Republicans and Democrats as cultural. Underneath that word “cultural” is a secret racist code that associates lawlessness and criminal permissiveness with Democrats. Bush gave the example of Brother Willie Horton, who, after his parole, broke into a senior residence and raped a white woman. Bush won the election over his permissive Democrat rival Michael Dukakis.

The Republicans have returned to that theme once again and the Waukesha, Wisconsin incident is the new Willie Horton story.

Brother Darrell Brooks, Jr (39 years old) drove his red sport utility vehicle through a Christmas parade, killing 5 senior white citizens and injuring 50 more. Waukesha is a white town.

Republicans are using this case as an example of a law-abiding white society held hostage by the permissive nature of the Democrat government. US president Joe Biden will face mid-term elections in November 2022. A gathering storm is already on the horizon.

Darrell is the only suspect in the case where five citizens died from what police call vehicular homicide.

Darrell has a rap sheet as long as my arm. Just a few weeks ago, Darrell had a disagreement with a woman at a “sin hotel”. After punching her, he drove away. Feeling dissatisfied with the punishment, he returned to the hotel and ran over her with his car.

The prosecutors are now reviewing the case and feel that Darrell’s bail of $1 000 was “inappropriately low.” The significance of that statement is that people like Darrell (who look like me) once in captivity should be kept there. Enormous bail sums are set, some as high as $300 000 for “violent crimes”.

The hurry by the judiciary to impose these high bail sums leaves 40% of all black males under incarceration. It takes two years to bring a case before a judge.

The principle that one is innocent until a judge says otherwise does not apply to black suspects.

Brother Darrell’s history shows a very violent career. His encounters with the police go back to 1999. As we speak, there are two cases awaiting him in Milwaukee, a neighbouring town. The police say that after an argument with a relative, he fired a gun, apparently missing the neighbour because he lived to tell the story.

This month, a woman reported to the police that Darrell had run over her leg at a parking lot. The woman says she had had a fight with him and walked away, but Darrell would not leave her alone.

Before we run out of space, we should say that Darrell is self-employed as a rapper and uses violent words in his lyrics that are unfit to print.

The point I am making is that the judicial community usually takes crimes communicated by youthful blacks as a reflection of a pestilent class of humans that does not deserve tolerant treatment. Blacks are judged by the worst examples in their midst.

Another side

In July 2015 white supremacist Dylan Roof, 27 years old, entered Emmanuel Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. He joined a group of 12 African American saints in Bible study. Welcomed as a white brother in Christ, he sat with them for an hour, sipping his Smirnoff drink as the saints deliberated the words of St Paul. When they closed their eyes in prayer, according to Felicia Sanders, who survived to tell the story, Dylan calmly started shooting them, killing seven instantly, including the elderly pastor.

Dylan then drove away.

The news of this evil deed reached then President Barack Obama. The black bishops of South Carolina met.

Meanwhile, the police had followed his tracks and apprehended him at a petrol station. The police asked the young man what they could do for him. He was hungry, had no money and wanted the biggest burger he could eat.

The police obliged. After eating his hamburger, the police kindly took him away.

Meanwhile, the saints at Emmanuel Church gathered and with the guidance of the Holy Spirit, with one accord, decided to extend grace and forgiveness to Dylan.

The bishops and president Obama came to a similar conclusion. If they showed anger and an unforgiving spirit, their enemy, Mr. Lucifer, would be pleased.

With Obama leading, the black bishops and all the saints gathered at Emmanuel Church.

Amazing grace, how sweet the sound.

That saved a wretch like me.

The church sent a delegation to the jailhouse to inform Dylan that they empathised with his search for truth, but that he should seek his own salvation in love rather than hate.

The issue here is that when blacks are aggrieved, they are ready to forgive even the unforgivable crimes committed against them. When whites are aggrieved, they hold the black race to ransom from crimes committed by pestilent few.

The Republicans are taking up this theme of safe communities and the need for death penalty as part of their campaign platform for 2022 mid-term elections. The death penalty lost its attraction when the use of DNA forensic science revealed that many blacks sentenced to death were not even near the crimes alleged.