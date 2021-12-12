Chics’ Galaxy: Faith Candy gets early X-mas cheer

BY STYLE REPORTER

The festive season is characterised by connecting with loved ones, lavish shopping, having good meals, sharing gifts and travelling for the holidays to relax, among other activities.

While the climax of the festive season is around the Christmas holiday, most people prefer early Christmas treats, especially away from the madding crowd.

As the festive season euphoria grips, some merry makers are making preparations while others are winding their businesses.

With an imminent fourth wave of the Covid-19, some have chosen an early Christmas treat.

Model and businesswoman Faith Nhapazi, popularly known as is Faith Candy is in Tanzania for what she says is a “mixture of business and pleasure”.

She describes her trip to the east African country as a precursor to her Christmas retreat at her rural home.

“In 2021 I have worked very hard and going on a foreign trip is an early Christmas treat just to ‘spoil’ myself. Christmas Day is time to spend with family members at home,” said Faith Candy.

“I am here in Tanzania to spend time alone away from the madding crowd to plan for the coming year. I’m promising big and unique things in my business as I try to bring a global flavour.

“I want to make the Faith Candy brand big and international.”

In September Faith Candy launched a new lingerie shop in Harare to add to her thriving skincare product business.

She is also a jazz musician and actress.