Gospel artist Vusi hails fans for supporting him

BY PRESTIGE MUNTANGA

BULAWAYO-BASED gospel artist Vusumuzi “Vusi” Mangena has expressed appreciation the love and acceptance of his music by fans. He said that his artistic gift adds happiness, hope for a better future and changes lives of many.

Vusi told Standard Style he sings to preach the gospel and encourage people to hold on to God even in times of sorrow.

“I write my songs to lift the spirit of God and my music aims to remind people that everything is possible.

“Through my music, I encourage people that in times of sickness, deaths or any struggle, they should seek the wisdom of God for he shall not forsake them,” he said.

“People are fond of my music and find comfort in it and they have been showing that since the beginning of my career. The first album which I dropped in 2018, I sold more than 1000 albums and I have been receiving many testimonies from fans saying that it has changed their lives.”

Vusi said he recently collaborated with local and international artists to release a new album that has helped him grow his career.

“I recently dropped a new album titled Unguthixo featuring artistes like Lorrain Stot, Qeqetshiwe Mtambo and South African artiste Mduduzi Ncube. The album basically speaks on having faith in Christ who is the alpha and Omega,” he said.

“Singing with this big artist has helped me to build my brand and explore many things in the music industry.”

Vusi said fans can expect visuals of the album early next year adding that he will be performing in South Africa during the festive season.

He said recently he did an official launch of the new album and the turnout was amazing.

“Different age groups were there despite that it was on a Friday. Fridays are a bit hard to conduct a show especially in gospel because many people prefer to be partying,” he said.

“I would like to extend my gratitude to all my fans and my producers for supporting me ever since I started. May you continue supporting my music? I am currently working on the visuals of the album and you can expect them in January.”

Vusi joined the music industry in 2018 and draws his inspiration from Dumi Mkokstad. He has worked with many gospel artist including Vuyo Brown, Sipho Snowy and Minister Linda.