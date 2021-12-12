Madzibaba thrills at IPRCZ awards

By Style Reporter

Sungura musician Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria was the toast of the night after producing a stellar performance at the Institute of Public Relations and Communications Zimbabwe (IPRCZ) Awards last Thursday night.

The goat-bearded and left-handed lead guitarist proved why he is called the “Senior Lecturer” after taking guests down memory lane with some of his yesteryear hits like Mabvi Nemagokora before capping the performance with some of the more recent productions.

Of this special performance, Madzibaba said he was humbled by the IPRCZ invite and felt compelled to give his best like he always does.

“Music for me is a calling and I don’t take any performance for granted,” Madzibaba said.

“I was humbled by the invite to perform at the corporate event and I am happy that guests loved our act.

“Sungura is our sound and as someone who got his everything out of music I will always do my best to preserve this sound.

“I thank IPRCZ for this honour and pledge to continue giving my best.”

The Thursday night event saw some of the best public relations and corporate communication practitioners getting awards for excelling during the 2021 business year. IPRCZ president Patricia Murambinda said it was encouraging that practitioners continue giving their best for the good of local brands.

“These awards are all about celebrating excellence and acknowledging practitioners who are going out of their way to produce the best results,” said Murambinda.

“Public relations and corporate communications are key pillars in growing brands and sustaining business hence our continued regard for those giving their best under the circumstances.”

IPRCZ acting executive director Proctor Nyemba commended practitioners for giving their best and also saluted Zakaria for honouring their request for a special performance.

“I am happy that as IPRCZ we have continued to recognise and acknowledge excellence in the public relations and communications sector. Its the third year running and we continue getting bigger and better,” Nyemba said.

“I also take this opportunity to thank our guest musician Madzibaba Nicholas Zakaria for gracing our night.

“The man is a tried and tested performer who represents a golden era in our music industry and we thank him for giving us one of his best acts tonight.”

Guest of honour Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services deputy minister Kindness Paradza said it was important that public relations and communications practitioners continue to play a part in safeguarding brand Zimbabwe.

“As public relations practitioners you are dirty bound to play your part in safeguarding not only the corporate brands you represent but even brand Zimbabwe,” Paradza said.

“Let’s all aspire to safeguard our national brand so that we bequeath the right legacy for generations to come.”

The awards night saw some of the best brands in Zimbabwe getting recognition for public relations excellence and these included, among others the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, Nedbank Zimbabwe, Lafarge Cement and ZB Bank to name a few.

Individual public relations practitioners and agencies also got recognition at the annual event.