If you need a service providing money transfers to Zimbabwe, Sikhona Money Transfers is the place to go to.

Sikhona Money Transfers was founded in 2010 with the goal of making it easy for individuals all over the world to transfer and receive money. We are a division of Sikhona Money Forex (Pty) Ltd, which is a South African Reserve Bank-licensed Authorised Dealer with Limited Authority (ADLA) (SARS).

Sikhona Money Transfers is regarded as South Africa’s best online money transfer service that provides the most affordable way to send remittances from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

Sikhona Money Transfers allows you to send and receive money in over 172 countries across the world and after seeing a considerable increase in Zimbabwean consumers over the last few years they have decided to broaden their horizons and provide money transfers to Zimbabwe.

You can do money transfers to Zimbabwe from South Africa using the Sikhona Money Transfers app without incurring exorbitant fees. The people of Zimbabwe can receive it at competitive exchange rates as well as a quick, dependable, and inexpensive service.

How to send money to Zimbabwe

Many of Sikhona Money Transfers’ clients are seeking for simple and quick solutions to send money to Zimbabwe from South Africa, therefore they have introduced affordable pricing methods and great services to Zimbabwe as a result of the company’s rapid expansion. In Zimbabwe are now over 150 payout stations that accept US dollars as payment (USD).

Sikhona Money Transfers has developed a simple smartphone app that allows users to send and receive money. The following steps must be taken:

Install the app and create an account.

Download the Sikhona Money Transfers mobile application software into your from either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and register as a user on the site.

To register, simply fill in the required information in the sections given. After you’ve filled in your information, you’ll be asked to provide a clean copy of your South African Identity Document, as well as a photo of yourself holding your ID. After you’ve uploaded these photographs, click the Register button to finish the process and get access to all of the services on the app.

Add your beneficiaries

Before you transfer money to your friends and family, make sure you’ve added them as a beneficiary in the system.

Simply click the “add beneficiary” option on the app to manage and create new beneficiaries. This will lead you to a page where you must enter the information for your recipient. After you’ve finished filling out the online form, click the “complete” button to finish the procedure.

Creating money transfers to Zimbabwe

Once you have registered as a user and created your beneficiaries, the next step is to choose the beneficiary you want to send money to, and then fill out all of the required information to get clarification on how to send money to Zimbabwe online.

You will be prompted to select a place to which you wish to transfer money, so select Zimbabwe in this situation. The final step in the sending procedure is to choose your beneficiary’s pay-out method and to specify the amount you want to transfer.

Once you’ve finished the procedure, you’ll be given a payment reference number, which you’ll need to acquire a collection pin from a payment partner. The collection pin must be given to the person who has to collect the funds.

Money transfers to Zimbabwe have never been simpler.

