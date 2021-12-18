Organiser apologises for ‘chaotic’ hip-hop awards

By Sindiso Dube

THE organiser of the Pogues Zim Hip-hop Awards, Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison has apologised for the chaotic” manner in which the awards were held.

The 11th edition of the awards was held at the Bulawayo Theatre in Bulawayo last week on Saturday.

The awards, which were also live streamed on social media, were cut short by police for violating Covid-19 regulations.

The organisers were forced to hurriedly announce a number of awards and recipients were not accorded time to make acceptance speeches.

Police last year shutdown the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards for the same reason. Last year police were seen dramatically walking on the stage and forcing the event to stop.

This year’s Zim Hip-hop awards had no live performance as the organisers said they were given limited time.

“The event was awarded very limited time and conducted under the careful observation of the law enforcement agents who were present during the event from the beginning until the end to make sure Covid-19 regulations were adhered to,” Harrison said.

“Once the event started, it was a marathon handing of awards punctuated by the pre-recorded Harare and Bulawayo Cyphers which we intend to expand to other cities.

“There were no performances this year to the disappointment of many fans. We apologise to artists who were set to perform at this year’s ceremony. Only 100 people were allowed into the venue.

“The event had to be cut short and completed before regulated curfew hours and people were dispersed from the Bulawayo Theatre well in time to be out of the CBD before 9pm.”

The organisers of the awards were blasted on social media for snubbing late hip-hop blogger Donald “Dodger” Marindire who died in Harare recently.

There was no mention or honour of the blogger whose works in local hip-hop was celebrated by many.

However, the organisers said they intended to honour Dodger, but couldn’t do so because of time. They have since renamed the best online media award to The Planet Dodger Online Media award.

“On this year’s programme Zim Hip-Hop Awards had planned a tribute for the late writer Dodger who worked closely with the Zim Hip Hop Awards, but we could not do so due to the time factor. The awards body will see to it that a role out plan of the tribute to be showcased.

The online media award was to be renamed in an official announcement during the show and from this day forth the online media award will be named The Planet Dodger Online Media Award. We sincerely apologise to stake holders for any inconveniences caused,” said Beefy.

Meanwhile rapper Holy Ten, Voltz JT and Kikky Badass were the biggest winners of the night.

List of winners