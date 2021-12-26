Chics’ Galaxy: 5 female DJs who made sure Mzansi knew their names in 2021

Female DJs have been catching a lot of smoke on social media, but there have been some who have been able to break boundaries.

In 2021, female DJs took no prisoners as they made sure Mzansi and the world knew their names.

Here are some female DJs who’ve been taking up space in the industry:

DJ Uncle Waffles

Uncle Waffles went viral in late October thanks to a video in which she danced while behind the ones and twos. She managed to get more than 4 million views and a follow from Drake.

There was no stopping her from that point as she got booked and busy — locally and internationally — and made sure everyone knew who Uncle Waffles is.

DJ DBN Gogo

After releasing hit after hit and trending all over social media for her unique dance moves for Dakiwe, DBN Gogo appeared on a billboard in Times Square in New York.

The DJ got involved with Spotify’s Equal Music Program alongside American rapper Saweetie and Nigerian star Tiwa Savage.

“That is still really crazy to me that I was chosen to be on a billboard in Times Square, New York. The Equal campaign is really just about promoting women. Just giving women that platform, that extra push to say that we’re recognised and appreciated,” she told TshisaLIVE.

Thuli Phongolo aka DJ Thuli P

Thuli Phongolo has made it clear her DJ bookings are flooded until 2022 and she has been leaving her mark.

Even though there was initial doubt about her skills when she came out as a DJ, Mzansi and the world has warmed up to Thuli and 2021 was the year she solidified herself as a DJ.

DJ Fae Fae

DJ Fae Fae is known as one of YFM‘s all-female mix DJ show, The Mix Capital, and her association with Mzansi’s biggest DJ Spectacular is one way that has showed she is on an industry takeover, along with her being booked and busy at Mzansi’s hot celebrity spots like Altitude Beach and Legends Barber.

“Being a part of The Mix Capital is all about four individually talented females taking space in this industry and making sure other younger versions of ourselves have a leg to stand on when they are also ready to grow and rise to the occasion,”

DJ Owami Mafokate

Owami Mafokate took home a SA Amapiano Award at this year’s inaugural event in the Best Female DJ category which she hopes will propel her international career.

“Funny enough, I didn’t care if I got it or not. The fact that I got nominated just meant that I’m deserving enough to be the best female in amapiano. Even when I went to the SA Amapiano Awards, I just wanted to have fun,” she told TshisaLIVE.— TshisaLIVE.