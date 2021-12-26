‘Drunk’ Roki falls on stage

By Sindiso Dube

High-riding musician Roki seems to have regressed to his old ‘bad boy’ ways after he went on stage visibly drunk and fell. He then failed to finish his performance at the Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma recently.

Roki’s performance followed after Enzo Ishall. The Patati Patata hitmaker is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage.

A disgruntled fan only identified as Delight lashed out at Roki’s behaviour.

“The show was a waste of time and money. These artists should take promoters, fans, and venue owners seriously. Roki only performed one song before he fell down. He was drunk and everyone could see that. He was then taken to the swimming pool side where he lay down as people took pictures of him and with him,” he said.

“The show was attended by a few people and after Roki’s stunt people started leaving the joint. That’s disrespectful to fans. He has been doing well but it seems old habits die hard. He is back to the controversial lifestyle that almost put an end to his career.”

Efforts to get a comment from Roki were fruitless yesterday.

The singer is not new to controversy. He has been on the wrong side of the law for possession and use of dagga. He is a father of six children with five different women.

In 2013, his ex-wives Pauline Gundidza and the late Melody Musekiwa were thrown out of their Waterfalls lodgings after Roki failed to pay rent for them.

The women who lived at Number 702 Parkway, Waterfalls stayed together in a move Roki said was meant to cut costs.

In 2016, he allegedly beat up his girlfriend, Nyasha Valerie, broke into her house and allegedly stole all the furniture before disappearing to South Africa.

He returned to Zimbabwe in 2017 following the death of his mother.

Roki’s career was almost over after a long sabbatical that forced him into farming at his Seke home before signing under Passion Java Records where he produced the album Colours which carries songs such as the hit Patati Patata, Uchandifunga, Zviriko, Chidzoka remix among others.

Roki made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean artist to gunner a million views in 24 hours with Patati Patata which features legendary Kofie Olomide and Ray Vanny.

However, critics have accused his record label Passion Java Records of fabricating numbers.