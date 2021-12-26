Massa Caroleen, Mwenje Mathole ‘chemistry’ births hit track

By Sindiso Dube

The musical chemistry that exists between talented Masa Caroleen and Mwenje Mathole has yet again given birth to a hit record, dubbed Maranatha, produced by Tafadzwa Chingono.

Maranatha, a song by the duo talks about how people should get back to the Lord and prepare for the end times, on an Amapiano tempo.

The duo has worked together on two songs Paye, a love song on Masa’s album and Maranatha.

Speaking on working together with Mathole, Masa said their friendship has helped them come up with great music.

“I think our friendship and our Christian faith over the years helps us to come up with the best. We both fight for what we want and we can also calm down and see the other’s point of view. Only a diamond can polish another,” Masa said.

“It’s not like we pre-plan that we are working together, it just happens. Either I will call him or he calls me and he says VaHanzvadzi ndinerwiyo”

She described Mwenje as a great songwriter.

“Working with him is great, he has a mighty pen and his delivery is great. I have learned a lot from him,” said Masa.

“He is very stubborn for a good cause and I am too. I believe we were brought together by our maker for a purpose that is bigger than us and that’s something we both believe in.

“Maranatha which means Oh come, our Lord is a song imploring the Lord to come back and it talks about the end times and how we should get back to him while we still can and to remember that when we were lost, he helped us find our way.”

Caroleen revealed that she will be releasing a brand new project in 2022.

“I’m currently recording and Mwenje is recording too. So next year we hope to release our separate projects and if time and chance occur for us, who knows what we will pen together?” she said.