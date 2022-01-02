International reggae festival on the cards in Zim

BY MOSES MUGUGUNYEKI

Zimbabwe will next year host an international reggae festival, courtesy of Zion Gate Records, a local reggae music label, which is working in partnership with United States-based reggae music hub, Evolutionary Management & Music Promotions.

Founder and executive director of Zion Gate Records Joe Wailer confirmed the developments to Standard Style, saying the global reggae festival, running under the banner Zim Reggae Music Festival, was among the major highlights of the record label’s 2022 calendar.

“We have big things coming in 2022 and this include the launch of a state-of-the-art recording studio in Harare and hosting of the Zim Reggae Music Festival,” Joe Wailer said.

The reggae music-crooner-cum music promoter, who has since relocated from Gweru to Harare, said all was set for the reggae music festival that will be graced by local and international artistes and promoters.

“The festival, which will be held in Harare at a date and venue to be advised, will be run in a partnership deal between New York-based reggae music promoter Theresa Kemp of Evolutionary Management & Music Promotions Inc,” Joe Wailer said.

“Efforts are being done to bring on board the Jamaican Embassy in Zimbabwe and other stakeholders in the music industry.

“We expect to host world renowned reggae artistes like Don Carlos, Burning Spear, Third World, Aswad, Steel Pulse, Luciano and Black Uhuru.

“The festival’s main objective is to promote peace, love and unity among Zimbabweans.”

Joe Wailer has in the past participated in a number of international reggae festivals in Jamaica and the US.

He said he wants to use that experience to promote reggae music in the country, hence his decision to establish a recording studio and music festival.

“Reggae music is spiritual music, created by spiritual people for spiritual upliftment. The music of the late Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Burney Wailer, Joseph Hill and our own African legend Lucky Dube inspired many African countries, including Zimbabwe in the fight against colonialism and has continued to challenge the world to live in peace, love and harmony,” said Joe Wailer.

“Zion Gate Records is going to exclusively deal with reggae artistes music. A website will also be launched, where fans and artists will be given a platform to interact.”