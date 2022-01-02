Rose Mambo ropes in Tembalami in new single

By Moses Mugugunyeki

After her successful production, a single titled Lujulile, gospel songstress Rose Mambo is back this time with a promising single titled Winner.

She features gospel music sensation Tembalami in the single that was recorded at Eternity Productions and produced by Mac Dee.

“The song talks about being victorious despite any negative circumstances around us,” Mambo told Standard Style.

“We have all been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in different ways and it continues to affect us, the song is there for a declaration that despite the negativity aspects around us, we remain winners.

“Winner is a song of encouragement and hope to someone out there to say we can overcome all the obstacles, no matter how insurmountable they are.”

The song has a video to it, which was shot and directed by Umsebenzi ka Blaqs.

“It’s a high performance video which resonates well with the upbeat tempo of the song which is a fusion of house, R ‘n’ B and Amapiano,” Mambo said.

“It was good exposure for me having a seasoned and experienced artiste like Tembalami being part of the project.

“I got to learn new things and tapping into his high levels of energy was a great experience too.”

The diminutive gospel songstress has two singles – Lujulile and Ezintabeni – under her belt.

“Lujulile received a lot of airplay and was also well received in South Africa as some dance groups based there also used it as part of their choreography,” Mambo said.

“It also received a nomination in the Star FM Best House/ Amapiano song.

“Lujulile was produced by DJ Tamuka and the video was shot and directed by Umsebenzi Ka Blaqs.”

The video of the song Winner had accumulated 62 000 views on the video-sharing platform YouTube in three days.