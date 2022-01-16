AMH commits to objectivity in reportage

BY PRIVILEGE GUMBODETE

ALPHA Media Holdings (AMH) will continue to encourage robust debate, patriotism and tolerance among citizens through its media platforms.

In a statement, AMH Advisory Board of Trustees chairperson Muchadeyi Ashton Masunda applauded the editorial team for upholding the organisation’s mandate which aims to play its media role as the fourth estate by holding the executive to account.

“Our unconditional support for the editorial team is based on the fact that our publications are duly-bound to reflect Zimbabwe as they see it, being non-judgemental, objective and fair,” Masunda said.

“As an independent media house, our publications will strive to dig where others don’t, give voice to the voiceless, shine a light in dark places, scrutinise the executive and hold the powerful to account.

“We believe that they do on behalf of our readers/audiences, whom our publications aim to serve with integrity by offering quality journalism that is beyond comparisons, professional, credible, reliable, trustworthy, dependable and totally transparent. Indeed, these are very challenging objectives but it is only by striving to achieve the highest ideals can we elevate ourselves above the elements which tend to hold our country back.”

Masunda urged stakeholders who believed that the media conglomerate was falling short on its coverage pledge to lodge their complaints on the company’s official website.

“Should readers of our publications and news makers alike feel that the coverage in any of the AMH platforms, print or digital has failed to deliver on the pledges set out above and, where we may have failed on issues of impartiality, objectivity and fairness, we encourage them to please make their submissions to:ombudsman@alphamedia.co.zw,” he said.

AMH owns Heart and Soul Broadcasting and five newspapers namely the Zimbabwe Independent, a business weekly published every Friday, The Standard, a weekly published every Sunday, NewsDay, a daily newspaper which incorporates Southern Eye and the Weekly Digest.