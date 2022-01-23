All set for ZCN awards

By Style Reporter

All roads will next Friday lead to Harare International Conference Centre for the Zim Community News (ZCN) 2021 awards.

This is the second edition of the awards, which seek to honour organisations and personalities that are making a positive impact in communities locally and in foreign lands.

The event, which will run in accordance with the Covid-19 regulations, will be live-streamed on the ZCN Awards website and other social media platforms.

Following on the success of the maiden edition that was held virtually due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a new board comprising businessman and banker Nigel Chanakira, US-based pastor Emanuel Sundire and Grace Mugebe is determined to make the event the biggest in the country and beyond.

Already Zimbabweans in the Diaspora are making requests to the organisers to host the event in continents they are domiciled in.

“I have devoted a lot of might time in mentoring start-ups and have confidence in the ability of this community event to be a significant part of wider efforts by Zimbabweans to make their communities a better place to live,”said Chanakira.

“We have also taken on feedback after the first event in order to improve the already popular event.

“The strategic advice and the mentorship that I have provided through the SMI programme to the shareholders, is bearing fruit and has certainly made our task lighter.”

He implored the business community to support any surplus received from the awards fundraising efforts will be channelled towards charity and the training needs of ZCN interns.

“We will also acknowledge the contributions of our sponsors in our charity programmes,” Chanakira said.

While Chanakira could not shed light on nominations, the Standard Style is reliably informed that chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo, legendary actress Jesesi Mungoshi, two of the country’s biggest football teams, Highlanders and Dynamo, Minister Michael Mahendere, Mai Titi, Pastor G and Sirizani Butau, among others were lined up for honours.

Fast-rising musicians Letty Chawira, Nutty O, Blessing Deve and Sam Legend Mutandachinga are also vying for honours.

Other organisations lined up for honours include Higher Life, Miss Albinism Zimbabwe, Zim Parks and the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and Power Giants, among others.

In the health sector, two organisations outstanding in cancer and mental health were also set to be honoured.

Yet to be disclosed novel initiatives are also in store to make the in-person event more exciting.

ZCN editor, Albert Masaka said they will honour journalists and have also invited other media houses to grace the event.

“The media plays a crucial role in the development of the community, it is a big player in the community,” Masaka said.

“As a community newspaper we applaud all the efforts by other players in the industry in making our country a better place to live.”

ZCN digital editor Tariro Masunda was upbeat on the preparations done so far and the support they were receiving from stakeholders.

“Our approach is that ownership of this vision lies in the community, that is why we have made this event inclusive,” she said.

“As a young female journalist, I am learning a lot from people such as Debbie Flemming who is a dance expert and has a lot of experience in organising events.

In its efforts to engage the community, 20 tickets priced at US$90 have been reserved for members of the public who would want to dine with their favourite celebrities.