Empowerment group engages communities

By Staff Reporter

Local empowerment pressure group Action for Empowerment Zimbabwe (AEZ) has embarked on nationwide community engagements aimed at unravelling empowerment opportunities and programmes available for locals.

AEZ president Alson Darikayi said the interfaces were part of the organisation’s initial stages in reaching out to communities with regards to empowerment.

“Our empowerment Interfaces are an interactive platform that provide AEZ with the means to spread information on its empowerment initiatives and programmes,” he said.

“The engagements also allow communities to meet AEZ leadership in districts and wards, as well as conduct a community by community needs assessment to identify gaps and opportunities regarding empowerment issues.”

AEZ is also rolling out initiatives in community groups, religious organisations and traditional groupings, backed by private sector partnerships, aimed at increasing access to socio-economic services for marginalised communities.

“Together with a large number of corporate partners we are providing critical access to services such as funeral, medical and legal. We are also ensuring access to resources for entrepreneurial programmes in sectors such as agriculture, mining, manufacturing and processing,” said Darikayi.

AEZ has also launched the AEZ Education and Training Institute, which will focus on capacity building as a means of improving the livelihoods of all Zimbabweans.

The organisation has established training centres in all provinces across the country.

These centres will provide critical skills training, livelihood development programmes and entrepreneurial skills transfer for the grassroots.

AEZ is a broad national integration platform that is focused on supporting and facilitating empowerment for communities, as a means to achieve Vision 2030 and to contribute to the National Development Strategy.