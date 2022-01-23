Lalla goes visual, plans to earn more recognition

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Rising musician Petronella “Lalla” Matipa will next month begin releasing videos for her trending extended-play (EP) project titled I Am Lalla, a move she hopes will place her brand in pole position.

The six-track EP, a precursor to her album set to drop later this year, was produced by Jabs and features local as well regional artistes including Eddy Kenzo, Jah Seed, Anita Jaxson and Tebza.

Speaking to Standard Style recently, the versatile singer said she was investing in visuals to gain visibility across the spectrum and earn more for her musical efforts.

“I am impressed with the way my music is being received by audiences, it is encouraging to see that my hard work and consistency are being appreciated.

“My hope now as I finish up working on the videos is gaining more recognition and support because once I am visible it would be easier to get more bookings and I start making something out of the work,” said Lalla.

Videos to lookout for include I Wanna Dance, Gare Gare featuring Vuyo Brown and Jah Seed, and Nakupenda featuring Stoan and Eddy Kenzo.

Reflecting on collaborations she did with South African based Jah Seed and Stoan, both pieces of the Bongo Muffin music outfit, and Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo, the Nakupenda singer said she had gain more confidence and learned that “anything is possible”.

“It (working with revered artistes) is unbelievable and at the same time it has put me in a position where i see value in my work. If it can attract those I look up to, then I’m positive the future is great,” she said.

“I have learnt to work under pressure knowing that now I am being exposed to a bigger audience it has also challenged me to take the brand name Lalla at a more professional level.”

Lalla, who is getting assistance from Knox Entertainment, called for other brands to uplift younger and upcoming musicians like her by working with them in mutually beneficial projects.

“The music sector is not too friendly for rising talent, I have been surviving through the help from Khox Entertainment as they take care mostly of the funds and distribution of the music.

“But, as young artistes we need more capable brands to help us go further because with music you have to have money before it even starts paying. So without any means of performances, it’s difficult raising funds to invest in your talent especially here in Zimbabwe where our fans have not fully embraced the idea of purchasing music online,” she said.