Artistes caught up in yellow euphoria

By Sindiso Dube

Artistes and celebrities have been caught up in opposition leader Nelson Chamisa’s Hello Yellow frenzy after the announcement of Chamisa’s new party name and colours (yellow).

Chamisa recently rebranded his party name from MDC Alliance to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Announcing the new name, symbols and slogan in Harare, Chamisa said they decided to drop the MDC Alliance tag, the red MDC colours and open palm symbol to distinguish itself from the MDC, whose name has been tainted by controversy and squabbles.

The CCC presented yellow as its colour, and its symbol will now be a partial fist with a raised forefinger as opposed to the open palm.

Chamisa’s party was forced to rebrand after MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora, who is accused of working in cahoots with the ruling Zanu PF led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, recently announced that he would use the MDC Alliance name and symbols to contest in all elections.

After the announcement of the new party name and colours, artists were seen parading themselves wearing yellow outfits insinuating their backing Chamisa’s new party ahead of the March 26 by elections and the crunch 2023 harmonised elections.

One of the artistes who were not shy to show off his yellow colours on social media was Australian-based Sannie Makhalima. Makhalima recently publicly backed Chamisa.

Makhalima on Friday posted a poster of Chamisa with the hashtag #YellowFriday where his followers are encouraged to wear yellow coloured clothes to show support and solidarity with the newly launched party.

Have a BRIGHT and SANII day fam…much love 💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/h7ir97NhJF — Sanii Makhalima (@mrmakhalima) January 27, 2022

Commenting on Chamisa’s post on Facebook, Makhalima said…

“May we as Zimbabweans be blessed with a brighter tomorrow. Our generation’s blood, sweat and tears shouldn’t be in vain.”

Speaking to Standard Style, Makhalima said he was going to issue a press statement regarding his political affiliation.

Socialite Madam Boss, also paraded her yellow outfit, captioned “Good morning citizens of Zimbabwe. Have a bright day guys”.

The word citizens is no longer being used to mean the country’s inhabitants but the supporters of Chamisa’s Citizens for Change Coalition party.

Good morning citizens of Zimbabwe. Have a bright day guys!!!

🇿🇼🌄🌻💛 pic.twitter.com/g7RbzKWiQ4 — Madam Boss (@Madambosszim1) January 25, 2022

Madam Boss is reported to have snubbed the Young Women for ED movement which has a host of female artists in support of the Zanu PF ruler. Young Women for ED has the likes of Mai TiTi , Sandra Ndebele and others.

Comedians Long John and Comic Pastor also participated in the campaign and their pictures in the colour yellow associated with Chamisa’s new party.

Artists have been instrumental in the political space as they have been using their influence on social media to push certain political narratives, ahead of the elections.

Stunner, DJ Towers, Passion Java, Mai TT, Sandra Ndebele have been in the news for publicly supporting Zanu PF. They have received backlash from fans who feel they should be speaking about human rights abuse, the dwindling economy and the crippled health system under the Zanu PF’s Emmerson Mnangagwa.