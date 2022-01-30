Covid-19: A blessing in disguise for Savanfriq

BY STYLE REPORTER

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the perception of the effectiveness of working from home as well as going digital in many aspects of life.

It’s a blessing in disguise to see that going through such a challenging time has actually broadened the spectrum and provided an opportunity for many, artistes included, to reconsider their approach to business.

Savanfrq, a versatile music group comprising two sisters — Ephricah Munemo and Savannah Nsompa — has welcomed the limited opportunities brought by the Covid-19 regulations to grow their music brand, thanks

“We released our second album titled African Voices in 2021 and we are still pushing it. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we did not launch it properly but it is available on all social media platforms,” said Munemo.

“Yes the Covid-19 pandemic has affected us, especially when it comes to live shows, we need something in our pockets and we also need to gain experience on stage, but it could not happen because of the lockdowns.

“However, to us the pandemic was somehow a blessing in disguise because we took it as an advantage as we managed to do our album with 21 songs. We did not struggle to work on the album since have the studio at home.”

Munemo said the album was a potpourri of genres, including Afro-jazz, reggae, Afro-fusion, and dancehall, among others.

“We sing about Jesus our Saviour, love, empowering people, inspiring, lifting each other and giving them hope, as well as trust and believe in yourself,” she said.

The duo, which is signed under Redfox Family International, has done visuals for some of the songs on their latest offering.

“We have three videos from our second album African Voices, Mudiwa Chitsidzo, Nhamo and Zvongonyoka, featuring Crazy E. On the same album, we featured four artistes Dobba Don, Crazy E, Mudy Best from Tanzania and Kashamak from Jamaica.”

Munemo and Nsompa started their music careers while at university in Botswana where they were doing solo projects.

In 2016 the duo joined hands after returning back to Zimbabwe and combined to form Savanfriq.

Two years later the duo released their debut album titled Tinzwei Mambo, thanks to local medical doctor Johannes Marisa who put his helping hand during their recording period.

Munemo said just like other upcoming musicians, they were facing a number of challenges, chief being financially constraints.

“We face so many challenges as young artistes. There are so many talented artistes in the country, but it’s hard for them to get recognised and be heard because of financial difficulties. We need sponsorship for us to rise so that we can be where we always dream to be,” she said.

Munemo said lately they have been receiving invites to perform at private functions and they are looking forward to perform before sizeable crowds or share the stage with big names in the industry.