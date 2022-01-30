Lady Cheetahs unbeaten after day 1

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

THE Zimbabwe women’s rugby sevens team retained a perfect record on the first day of the regional Rugby Africa Cup pre-qualifying tournament in Lesotho after convincingly winning all their opening three matches without conceding a try.

Also known as the Lady Cheetahs, the Zimbabwe team kicked off the event in style after powering to a dominant 62-0 win over hosts Lesotho before comfortably dispatching Namibia and Botswana by identical 39–0 score lines.

Zimbabwe conclude their matches in the tournament with a date against Mauritius this afternoon.

Coach Derick Chiwara was pleased with the team’s performance.

“We had a beautiful day today because at the end of the day winning every game is a positive start. And the girls did put in their work and they stuck to the goals that we set and one major focus area for us was our defence, we needed to be very aggressive and they made sure we did not concede a single try so credit to the girls for lots of hard work,” he said.

“It was also important that we dominate the contact area and turn over as much as we could so the issue was obviously keeping possession and making sure it’s time we utilise the possession so that was very good from the girls.

“What we look forward to is finishing on a high tomorrow. We are going to try and give our best performance tomorrow against Mauritius or any other team,” he said.

The winner of the tournament will progress to the Africa Cup to be hosted by Tunisia later this year.

Of interest is the fact that the Africa Cup will act as a qualifier for the 2023 World Cup which will be held in South Africa, the first time that the event is staged in Africa.