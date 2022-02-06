Ex-Q in Gwanda for Valentine’s Day gig

By Sindiso Dube

Urban grooves musician Ex-Q will take his love and soothing music to Gwanda on February 12 in a show meant to celebrate Valentine’s Day, which will be on February 14.

The show will be hosted at The Phoenix Shisa Nyama.

The show will be supported by wheel spinners Wyqlif, T Money, Virus, and Prince Eskhosini.

Show organiser Mdudzi Mdlongwa of 3D Events said they were happy that the government has relaxed Covid-19 regulations allowing them to host shows.

“We are excited that the government has relaxed lockdown and curfew regulations,” Mdlongwa said.

“Gives much room to host shows and we will adhere to the stipulated measures.

“We are happy to be bringing Ex-Q to Gwanda, it will be a special Valentines celebration for the people of Gwanda.

“We all know what the musician can do. He is a hit maker and his discography is unmatched.

“We hope to have a nice time in the month of love.”

For Bulawayo residents interested in making the trip to Gwanda for the show, tickets are being sold at Pub Lagondola.

While some musicians are now spent forces and others have dropped the microphone, Ex-Q is one of the few who managed to evolve from the urban grooves era which was a hit at the turn of the millennium.

He is known for yesteryear hits such as Mazirudo, Ndichakutevera, Musalala, Pndakakuona and many others. He has managed to keep himself going with hits like Tsvigiri, Wakatemba and Nzenza to mention a few.