Mutambikwa rewarded for promoting Mutare

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE gospel artiste Jairos Mutambikwa is over the moon after he was honoured for marketing the city of Mutare City Council through his music at the Zimbabwe Community News awards ceremony held in Harare last week.

The Victory of Melodies front man and the United Methodist choir singer is the Mutare City Council brand ambassador.

He walked home with the Best Outstanding Ambassador in Local Authorities award.

Last year the talented musician penned a six-minute song titled Mutare Iguta Redu, celebrating the picturesque mountainous city and encouraging residents to pay their rates.

In receiving his award, Mutambikwa was accompanied by Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi, finance director and acting town clerk Blessing Chafesuka as well as council’s spokesperson Spren Mutiwi.

Mutare City Council was also honoured as the best local municipality in service delivery.

“For me it’s a milestone. At least you feel that your efforts are being recognised. Winning the award is a very positive move to me and it opens the doors for bigger platforms in music and social responsibility,” Mutambikwa said

“We need to give thanks to the City of Mutare for first according me the ambassadorial status by recognising the impact of music in changing the community livelihoods.

“I assisted one of the vulnerable persons in my society James Kutaika popularly known as “Man Gidza.” I assisted him to record a song and it has since been released.

“Despite Kataika’s vulnerability, he is always in a jovial mood be it at weddings, political and church gatherings.”

Mutambikwa has several albums under his belt including Humambo, Ndakadaidzwa Ndikadaira and Awesome God.

Mutiwi said Mutambikwa had done well to market the city through his music.

The ZCN awards are held annually with the aim of honouring organisations and personalities that are making a positive impact in communities locally and in foreign lands.