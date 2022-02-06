PSL boss defiant, challenges Zifa suspension

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

PREMIER Soccer League (PSL) chief excecutive Kenny Ndebele has challenged his recent suspension from football activities by the suspended Felton Kamambo Zifa board after questioning the status of the beleaguered local football mother body’s secretary-general Joseph Mamutse.

Ndebele is one of the several PSL and Zifa officials, who received letters of suspension from Mamutse, amid several allegations emanating from their involvement in the proposed special extraordinary general meeting that is set to revoke the mandate of members of the current suspended Zifa board.

In addition to Ndebele, Dynamos’ Isaiah Mupfurutsa, Johnfat Sibanda of Highlanders and CAPS United’s Nhamo Tutisani were also suspended in a move that has been seen as a threat to the life of domestic football.

The mass suspensions of key PSL officials came at a time when the topflight league is preparing to resume on February 22 following a month-long break to pave way for the Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Ndebele questioned the legality of the suspension after writing to Mamutse on Friday asking to be furnished with a letter from SRC lifting his own suspension before he can respond to his letter of suspension.

“I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 28 January 2022 together with the so-called charge sheet. I am aware that you were suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission in November 2020,” Ndebele said.

“I hereby request that before I respond to the alleged charges, you furnish me with a copy of letter, lifting your own suspension or a court order to that effect. Please let me have the said letter or court order by Tuesday February 8, 2022. I will only entertain any correspondence from you after I have received the said documents.”

The letter was also copied to the PSL chairman, his vice, the topflight league’s emergency committee members, governors, SRC acting director general and the Zifa chief excecutive.

Mamutse was suspended by the SRC in November 2020 together with SRC director general Prince Mupazviriho for allegedly flouting laid down protocols regarding the clearance of national football teams to participate in competitions in South Africa.

He has been working with suspended Zifa president Felton Kamambo and other excecutive committee members Philemon Machana and Bryton Malandule.

The suspended board now has three active members after Sugar Chagonda, Barbra Chikosi and Farai Jere acknowledged their suspension by the SRC.

The other member Stanley Chapeta has been operating illegally since his co-option was never ratified by the Zifa congress.