System Tazvida’s grave vandalised

BY STYLE REPORTER

The family of the late musician System Tazvida says they were shocked to discover the late crooner’s grave vandalised and the top granite slab stolen.

The late musician died at the age of 31 and was buried in Chitungwiza.

Isaac Tazvida, the late musician’s young brother, confirmed this on his Facebook page this morning.

“Good morning dear friends, we were at the cemetery clearing weeds and sprucing the area around the hero System Fanuel Nyasha Tazvida’s grave when we discovered that the top granite slab was missing. We are not aware of who did this,” Isaac posted.

Famed for hits such as Anodyiwa Haataure, Vaforomani, Dhiya Ungwarire and Mushandi Ndimambo, among others, System Tazvida and his Chazezesa Challengers outfit became a household name on the local music scene.

System Tazvida was born in 1968 and died on February 4, 1999.