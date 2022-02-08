How We Planned Our 3 Days Masai Masai Mara Safari from Zimbabwe

We had planned to take a 3 Days Masai Mara Safari in 2020, but the cessation of movement and lockdowns due to the Covid19 pandemic saw us push our trip forward to 2021. And as soon as we got the chance, we grabbed it and never looked back.

We were travelling with our two daughters. Therefore, we desired to have as seamless an experience as possible. And we knew that the choice of our travel partner could either make or ruin our dream. After weeks of research and reading through various reviews, we decided to work with Ajkenyasafaris.com ltd.

They handled all the arrangements, including meals, accommodation, park fees, and everything in between. They even helped tailor-make our 3 days Masai Mara safari Itinerary to include the activities we wanted only.

For game drives, our choice was the offroad, Toyota land cruiser prado. However, those on a budget can opt to use the budget-friendly safari van, mostly Mazda Bongo or Toyota Hiace with an open roof for game viewing.

DAY 1 – Arrival in Nairobi and transfer to Masai Mara.

Caleb, our driver, picked us up from the airport by 6: 00 AM and took us to a restaurant where we took our delicious Kenyan tea and mandazi. After briefing us on what to expect for the day, we embarked on our trip to the Mara. Our 6-hour drive from Nairobi to Masai Mara began early at 8:00 AM.

The road trip was beautiful and comfortable, thanks to our 4 x 4 Landcruiser. We had our first stop at the scenic Great Rift Valley Viewpoint, where we took pictures, bought a few snacks for our girls, and carried on our journey.

Our next stopover was at Narok town, where we had some delicious Kenyan nyama choma and ugali, an excellent introductory meal to the Kenyan culture. The Mara was now a few kilometres away.

Masai Mara welcomed us with its majestic wildlife. Just a few meters from the gate, we saw five giraffes. And before arriving at our lodge, we saw a few zebras – what a beautiful way to start our 3 Days Kenya Safari.

We were allowed two hours to rest and freshen up at the lodge before heading out for our first game drive at 3:00 PM. We spotted three of Africa’s big five in the evening game drive, except the Rhino and leopard. The Big five include the lion, elephant, Rhino, buffalo, and Leopard.

After an exciting day, we went back to our lodge, had an early dinner, and went to sleep.

DAY 2 – Game Drive and Masai Village Visit

The second day of our 3 Days Masai Mara Safari started quite early. We headed straight to the Mara River with the hope of catching the Great Migration. On our way, we spotted a pride of lions hunting a zebra. We also saw elephants, giraffes, a wide variety of birds, amongst many other animals. It was a unique, intense, and exciting experience.

But the highlight of our trip was, without a doubt, watching the Great Migration at the Mara River. It was like watching a live episode of National geographic. As thousands of wildebeests crossed over from the Serengeti to the Mara in search of greener pastures, hungry predators including crocodiles, lions, hyenas, cheetahs, and leopards lie in wait for an easy catch on the upper banks of the river. For the wildebeest, this is survival for the fittest.

After watching this spectacular natural show that left us in awe, we had a short game drive to a picnic spot where we had our lunch under a tree. We could see some zebras grazing from a distance as we enjoyed our sumptuous lunch.

In the afternoon, we visited a Masai village to experience the exciting culture of this community whose culture remains pure and undiluted by the current day modernization.

It was exciting to jump with the Masai warriors as we danced to their lovely songs, wearing beautiful multicoloured Masai blankets. Our last-born daughter watched in disbelief as one of the Masai men showed us how to start a fire without a matchstick.On our ride back to the lodge, we saw one of the most beautiful sunsets I have ever seen.

DAY 3 – Morning Game Drive and the Trip Back to Nairobi

Being our last day, we wanted to make the most of our morning game drive. We woke up early for a morning game drive, hoping to catch Mara’s majestic sunrise. Our efforts paid off. The sunrise formed a magical backdrop as we watched a herd of elephants grazing at the beautiful Mara plains.

Shortly after, we saw one black rhino walking solo from a distance. Our driver informed us that we were extremely lucky as rhinos are often rare to spot. My daughter spotted a leopard sleeping on a tree on our way back to the lodge.

We also saw a coalition of five cheetahs, among many other animals. Each minute in the Mara was breathtaking, but it was time to head back to Nairobi.

Pro-tips for Traveling to Masai Mara

Below I’ll share a few tips I learned from my 3 Days Masai Mara Safari that will come in handy when planning your trip.

Book at least a 3-day trip

Although some travel agents will offer more affordable 3-day trip options to the Mara, these will barely be enough. That’s because you’ll need to set aside at least 6 hours travelling to the Mara and 6 hours back to Nairobi. If you want to have a long experience in the wild, a five-day trip will be ideal.

Invest in a comfortable accommodation

Remember that you’ll spend a better part of each day, about 6 to 12 hours, sitting on your Landcruiser. Thus, you need to ensure that you’re sleeping in a comfortable place.

Go for an all-inclusive package.

Manoeuvring in a new territory can be quite a hustle. Things like finding accommodation directions to sorting the park fees can make your trip more daunting than relaxing.

Additionally, do enough prior research to find a travel guide who is not only caring but also one who will make your trip worthwhile. The tour company will even help you create a 3 Days Masai Mara Itinerary that matches your budget and needs. You can even ask them to include an air balloon safari if your budget allows.

Double-check that you have all the necessary document

Before beginning your trip, ensure that you have your flight tickets, Yellow Fever Certificate, passports, and of course, a negative covid test is taken at most 96 hours before your time of travel. Kenya permits Zimbabwe passport holders a visa-free entry for a maximum of 90 days.