Edgars Borrowdale relocates to bigger space

BY STYLE REPORTER

Edgars Zimbabwe has relocated its Borrowdale branch to a bigger and more accommodating location at Sam Levy Village.

The new branch is now located at Shop Number 31-33 at Sam Levy’s Village with the entrance facing Piers Road.

“With some key retailers being housed at the shopping centre, the location is strategic as the area has high traffic,” said Edgars group corporate affairs executive Rumbi Dzimba.

“This move is set to bring convenience to the customers as there is parking right in front of the store.”

Dzimba said the Borrowdale branch, which exclusively catered for ladies, menswear, bodycare and cosmetics would introduce a fully-fledged kids’ department which will be housed on the first floor.

“As part of the refreshed new concept store design, the kids section will enable little shoppers and their ‘handlers’ to browse through stream-lined trendy clothing rails,” she said.

She said the store has a thriving WhatsApp shopping platform in order to augment the customer`s shopping experience.

This she said is meant to complement the e-commerce site that has served the brand well during the last 12 months.

Dzimba said the newly opened Borrowdale was an ideal destination for fashion enthusiasts, customers who value convenience, complimented by flexible payment terms through credit accounts.

“Short term loans will be offered in-store through ClubPlus microfinance, which is a sister company to the Edgars retail chain,” she said.

“ClubPlus also offers remittance services for individuals receiving money from South Africa and the diaspora.”

She said the Edgars chain will continue to explore additional store locations to ensure our customers have easy accessibility to the brands they love.

The Edgars Chain is a division of Edgars Stores Limited and has 26 branches nationwide, with the most recent new location being Avondale.