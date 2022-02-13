Leisure Empire hosts MC Taliban birthday bash in style

BY STYLE REPORTER

LEISURE Empire was the place to be on Saturday afternoon till curfew time when the joint hosted a galaxy of musicians to celebrate the birthday of fellow artist Talent Zishiri, popularly known in showbiz circles as MC Taliban.

It was a hive of activity at the joint, which is in the woodland overlooking Harava Dam in Chitungwiza.

Biggest names on the showbiz scene that performed at the birthday bash included Dhadza D, Nutty O, Jah Signal, Van Choga, Uncle Epatan, Silent Killer, Natasha Muz, Kadija, NdungeYut and Scadda T, among others.

The decks were shared among Smartex, DJ Eveone, Zintronix, Madherbelieve, Mawaya, Tecco, Mambo, Spice, Pido and many others who kept fans on their feet.

MC Taliban is a business developer and multi-talented artiste, having worked with a number of artistes across different genres.

In 2017, the Chitungwiza-born artiste was among 14 finalists in the talent search competition, Dreamstar.

“It was a day to remember as artistes converged to celebrate Mc Taliban’s birthday,” said the joint’s director, Walter Muri.

“We were prepared for the day and going we hope to more of these shows.”

Muri said had it not been the curfew and Covid-19 regulations, the show could have spilled into the morning of Sunday.

Empire Leisure is operating on the southwestern part Harava Dam and boasts of a bar and facilities for braai.

Other activities on offer include dam viewing and site seeing, thanks to its surroundings consisting of Miombo woodland with its typical termite mounds, rocky kopjes and wetlands vleis.

“The idea is to create a leisure environment where our clientele enjoy themselves while interacting with nature and exploring the breathtaking view of the dam,” said Muri.

“We have set up infrastructure without harming the environment. You can see those anthills, rocky kopjes and trees were not harmed when we set up these structures.”

The businessman, who runs a number of leisure outlets, said the joint was selling various beverages including beer, soft drinks, ciders, spirits, local and imported whiskies as well as wines.

“We have braai facilities where our guys assist you. We also have braai facilities dotted around the area for self-serving or self-catering,” Muri said.