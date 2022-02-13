Letter to my people: Mthuli Ncube is mounting a dead horse

BY DOCTOR STOP IT

My Dear People,

Just like that, we hear that several hundreds of teachers have been suspended for failing to resume their duties when schools opened a week ago.

Launchmore offered them a carrot in the form of an additional US$100 and allowing them to import cars duty free.

More on this later.

When this tactic failed to lure the teachers back to work, Madam Evelyn was wheeled out to deal with the teachers and she duly suspended them.

Well, I won’t go into the legality of this action, but this is where problems start.

Baba was an educator and made sure that the ministry of education was always headed by someone who understood the profession.

Madam Evelyn has little or no regard for education.

Firstly, on her CV that is registered with Parliament, it is said she has an honorary doctorate from the Commonwealth University.

The Commonwealth University is even more fake than my UZ doctorate kkk.

It doesn’t help that it is an honorary doctorate for that matter, meaning she is really not fit for purpose.

All her other qualifications are quite dubious like “preparation for university entry” at the Donetsk State University in Ukraine.

Like, honestly what is that?

I think you now realise that Baba was a godsend for this country.

Teachers will continue having problems like this as long as they are led by ministers who are totally clueless of their needs.

In addition, the so-called perks that were offered to teachers are patronising and disrespectful of our educators.

Teachers don’t need duty free cars and they don’t need to have their children’s school fees paid for by the government, but rather they need to be paid their worth and then they can decide what they want to do with their money themselves.

Just give teachers a living wage and they will gladly go to work without threats, carrots and sticks.

Cde Mthuli recently issued a statement on how he can widen the use of the Zimbabwe dollar for transactions.

Among many other useless things, one of those is that people may now pay a component of their duty in local currency.

But here is the problem, a few days later, Mthuli announced that teachers will receive a component of their salary in US dollars.

This is the biggest vote of no confidence in the local currency from Mthuli, as it shows that not even he trusts the currency.

If he trusted the Zimbabwe dollar, then he would have raised teachers’ salaries in Zimbabwe dollar terms rather than introducing a US dollar component.

There is a matter of pride and stroking one’s ego, but the reality is that the Zimbabwe dollar is as dead as a dodo.

What Mthuli is doing is to stubbornly mount a dead horse because he has staked his reputation on the success of the local unit, but it is clear that at some point he has to dismount.

It’s a dead horse.

Dougie’s campaign trail got off to a patchy start kkk.

He was used to large rallies, but the stark reality hit him yesterday that he doesn’t have the people and is being primed for a massive loss.

There were barely any people at the launch of his campaign and it is now clear why he didn’t want the by-elections in the first place.

Dougie even failed to field candidates in at least three constituencies.

Oh, well he made his bed and he has to sleep in it.

At least he can count on his daughter’s support on Twitter.

Speaking of rallies, Launchmore also held his party’s launch in Epworth with this most elaborate vote-buying scheme ever.

Launchmore promised to distribute title deeds for people in Epworth, regardless of surveying and other processes that must be completed.

Needless to say, that too turned out to be hot air.

You don’t just dish out title deeds for the sake of it.

There is a process that should be followed. Anyway, such populism always backfires.

Let’s wait and see how this one goes.

Ntombizodwa Woyeee!

Dr Amai Stop it! PhD (Fake)