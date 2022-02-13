Trend-zone defined wear unveils new business lines

By Style Reporter

The Trend-Zone Defined Wear brand activation held on Saturday noon in Belgravia, Harare was a big success with guests hailing organisers for a coordinated and highly educative event.

The event was designed to introduce new business lines to the fledgling fashion house and various entrepreneurs, company executives, influencers and creatives were in attendance.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Trend-Zone Defined Wear MD Florence Rupapa applauded the goodwill from family, friends, business colleagues and the broader business community for the growth of her business.

“I am grateful for the amazing support and I am happy to be officially introducing our corporate branding and image consultancy business lines,” Rupapa said.

“We have seen it all where fashion and style is concerned but this brand activation is about taking our business further and making sure we bring a wholesome service onto the market.”

The multi-award winning fashionista and image consultant said the new business lines will see her brand helping clients with their wardrobe analysis, grooming and etiquette, communication and behaviour skills as well as the corporate branding side of their businesses.

“We are bringing the A Game into the local fashion industry and we are happy that all our key invited guests are in attendance and witnessing our clarity of intent,” Rupapa said.

“This year promises to be a great business year and we have done our homework to make sure that we don’t sell our brand short. We want value for our clients.”

National coordinator for women in business network Pride Manyika whose Business Shower organisation partnered the event also congratulated Trend-Zone Defined Wear for the milestone.

“We are proud of our sister and the amazing strides she is making with her brand. It’s a world of possibilities and we are happy that she is living her dream,” Manyika said.

“As women in business, we believe in the power of synergy and we will continue supporting each other.”

Guest of honour and businessman Exevia Maoneke challenged those in attendance and Zimbabweans at large to embrace the entrepreneurial acumen.

“Entrepreneurship is all about innovation, research, investing well and making sure that you always stay ahead of your competition and trends in your sector,” Maoneke said.

“We are happy that Trend-Zone Defined Wear has continued to reinvent as seen by this apt brand activation. I, therefore, encourage all Zimbabweans to embrace this drive and clarity of purpose in all they do.”

The activation event was complete with a mini-exhibition and in-store specials that saw guests enjoying sale on a range of clothes, shoes and handbags.

Fast-rising contemporary music outfit Fusion 5 Mangwiro was the toast of the day, performing hit songs, while the vocally-gifted Joel Chiweda providing cover for them. The director of ceremony of the day, musician and entrepreneur Benjamin Rupapa also had a good day in office.

Some of the guests that attended the event included Steward Bank CEO Courage Mashavave, ProAir CEO George Munengwa, Spidex Media’s Eugene Peters, Geraldine Zikwature of EzeeKleen Detergents as well as representatives of various financial institutions, organisations and leading companies.

The event was made possible by leading advertising and public relations agency Esteem Communications with the CEO of the agency Takemore Mazuruse giving guests a brief account of the Trend-Zone Defined Wear brand story.