Divine insight: The power of relationships

BY HUMPHREY MTANDWA

The man by the pool of Bethesda stayed there for 38 years because when ever the waters were stirred, there was no one to assist him to jump into the pool. How could he have stayed in one place and fail to create friendships or a relationships that would have helped him with his predicament. There is no promotion without assistance. After God created Adam, he realised that man could not fully manage his responsibilities by himself and that he needed support. The man at Bethesda had a voice and that voice could have been his legs or the strength he needed to get into the water but he never used his voice well, it could be he was more focused on getting the miracle that he began to compete with everyone around him and to him everyone was an enemy. But if he had focused on creating one relationship he would not have stayed in that place for that long.

At times people can be so focused on their problems that they lose the thing that is supposed to help them out of their situation. I have noticed how when some people fall sick or get in trouble, they begin to be abusive to those around them and at times they lose relationships that are there to help them through that situation. You are one relationship away from that thing you desire or that dream you have. When God wanted to redeem man, he did it through a relationship with Mary.

Your next level in life is connected to somebody and the devil knowing this always fights people from creating relationships. When a lion wants to attack its victim, it separates the target from the pride. While in prison Joseph created a single relationship by using his gift to bless somebody and that individual remembered him and he used his influence to speak to Pharaoh about a man who helped him understand his dream. If Joseph was like the man of Bethesda and failed to create one relationship, he could have stayed in that prison for more than 38 years.

No matter what you are going through, your breakthrough is connected to someone. In Judges 16:26 we are told the story of Samson and the young man and how the young man assisted Samson by positioning him to stand by the pillars so that he could destroy his enemies. That young man was a slave and he also benefited from Samson’s selfless act. But Samson could not have destroyed that building because he did not have the sight. That young man would never have freed himself from slavery because he did not have the strength. No man is an island unto himself. We have someone out there whom God has strategically positioned to help us fulfill His purpose for our lives.

Imagine if Samson tried to find the pillars by himself, He could have been wrongly positioned and would not have seen the fulfillment of God’s dream for his life. Samson died, leaving Israel enjoying the peace he had established when he sacrificed his life for his nation. Don’t be like the man at Bethesda who was in a situation for 38 years because he could not create a single relationship. But it’s not about just creating relationships but having the right relationships and maintaining them in a healthy state. Joseph understood this, that’s why he ran away from the wife of Potiphar. You are one relationship away from your breakthrough, but it takes discernment to create these relationships. In the same way relationships lift up, they can also destroy if if you start a wrong or toxic relationship. Today let God open your eyes and lead you to that one individual He sent to assist you. God bless you.