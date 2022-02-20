Gringo Jnr to headline private medical players fundraising dinner

BY NOBUHLE MAPLANKA

Comedian Taurai Boora, popularly known as Gringo Jnr in showbiz circles, will next month headline a fundraising dinner for the Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association (MDPPZA) in Harare.

The fundraising dinner is among a cocktail of activities, running under the banner MDPPZA CSR to the community, aimed at raising funds for the association’s corporate social responsibility programmes.

Gringo Jnr, son of the late comedian Lazarus “Gringo” Boora, seems to have taken over from where his father left.

Ironically, his father died under the care of the MDPPZA, whose members through the corporate social responsibility programme, chipped in and assisted in various ways.

Gringo Jnr believes the corporate social responsibility initiative was worth supporting.

“The association helped my father in a big way, but unfortunately, he couldn’t make it,” Gringo Jnr said.

“I believe the fundraising dinner and other activities by the MDPPZA meant to support vulnerable groups of people need everyone’s support.

“I will do my best to entertain those that are coming to the dinner. Please do come, it’s something that needs our support.”

MDPPZA treasurer Solomon Madzogo said the money realised from the fundraising dinner will benefit vulnerable and underprivileged members of the community.

“We have noted with great concern that the Covid-19 pandemic has left the vulnerable and underprivileged members of the community struggling to cope, hence we decided to engage our stakeholders and lend a helping hand. If we join hands, we can make a difference,” said Madzogo.

He said the fundraising dinner would be held on March 4 at Cresta Lodge Msasa, starting from 6pm.

“We are selling tickets for individuals and a table for six for corporates,” Madzogo said.

“We also have a sponsorship package for corporates that would want to use this event to market their products and services.”

MDPPZA, through its corporate social responsibility programme, has reached to Bako reDonhodzo, an old people’s home in Highfield, where they assisted with food and drugs.

The association also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Muduvuri Rehabilitation and Empowerment Foundation, which is headed by Kadoma businessman, Jimayi Muduvuri.

The MoU will see private health practitioners offering free medical service to vulnerable groups of society, mainly those with disabilities.