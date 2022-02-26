Letter to my people: They are on a mission to kill our football

BY DOCTOR STOP IT

My Dear People

It was quite something to step out in public for the first time.

The circumstances were a little sad, but seeing my people was quite heart-warming.

I would have loved to remain in the shadows, but the death of Cde Sarah Mahoka forced me out of my shell. Cde Sarah was someone close to my heart.

She was one of the few brave ones that stood by Baba and my side at the best and at the worst of times.

She stood up to Launchmore, whom she likened to a lame duck.

What a brave woman. I won’t go into the details of her death, but I have many questions and hope they will be answered with time.

Cde Sarah’s funeral wake gave me the perfect opportunity to address one thing that has been bothering me.

While I have been able to speak out through court papers, I have not spoken publicly about this.

I followed Baba’s wishes when I buried him and no one is going to make me defy the statesman.

I don’t know why Launchmore wants me to defy my husband.

If they really want to honour Baba then they should let him rest in peace in the manner that he wanted.

Anyway, he will only be exhumed over my dead body.

Government bureaucrat or?

When I told Joji to shut up, you thought I was being cantankerous and overstepping my self-given mandate.

Oh well, even the chaps at Twitter think that Joji is problematic and have decided to shut him up for a few days.

I am not a fan of platforms such as Twitter and Facebook shutting down people, but an exception has to be made for Joji.

Instead of acting like the government official that he is, Joji was insulting and partisan.

I was particularly angered when he insulted Sophie Mokwena, the Sabc journalist and Fadzi.

You see, anyone can insult anyone on Twitter, but government officials have a duty to serve everyone and be a force for good rather than being Dr Evil.

I will not shed any tears for Joji. He deserves everything he gets.

He betrayed Baba in the most cruel of ways. After having served Baba for so long, you would expect that he was loyal. But no, not Joji.

Like I said, I don’t like it when people are deplatformed, but Joji is a special case.

He is in the same league as the raving lunatic that is Trump.

Whither local football?

Whatever Launchmore’s family touches they destroy.

Launchmore’s son in law was deployed to govern our sport and what a job he is doing to ensure that Zimbabwe is once again a pariah.

Gerry is supposedly a lawyer like his father-in-law, but he doesn’t seem very good at interpreting the law.

The moment he decided to suspend the Zifa board, he should have known that Fifa would intervene.

But Gerry thought he was invincible and somehow Fifa would pay a listening ear to his cause.

Fifa took its time in dealing with Zimbabwe and that must have made Gerry think that he had won.

But last week, Fifa finally struck and it’s a heavy blow for Zimbabwean football.

Zimbabwe has been suspended from international football until Gerry and his commission restore Felton and his lot.

This is not to say Felton and his lot are not without blame.

Like every Zifa board before them — ummh except Cde Leo’s board of course — have been really bad for football, but that does not give the commission any reason to intervene.

If Felton has stolen, then let him be prosecuted by the courts, without any government intervention.

There were bad Zifa boards before, but Baba, because he was a statesman, knew the dangers of government intervention and never at any time did the commission intervene in football matters.

There is an upcoming African Cup of Nations and Zimbabwe will not take part because of Gerry’s false sense of bravado.

Football is the biggest loser in this case and my heart goes out to all the players that will not be able to exhibit their skills at international level.

No rescue mission

Putin has decided to flex his muscle and invade Ukraine.

I won’t go into history or explain geopolitics because these things can confuse even good doctors like me, kkk.

What is disheartening is Zimbabwe’s response or is it lack of response to the plight of Zimbabwean students in Ukraine.

The government regularly charters flights for Launchmore, but seems clueless on how to rescue defenceless students in Ukraine.

Please tell me how this is a new dispensation by the way.

We have seen countries like Kenya take the lead in having views on the war, but Zimbabwe is mute.

It’s days like these when I miss Baba. Zimbabwe wouldn’t have been quiet, but would have said something.

Whether you agree with it or not is another thing, but at least we would have had an opinion.

I give up on these guys. Rescuing stranded students would have done their reputation some good, but well, do they care?

Munopengaaaaaa

Stop it!

Dr Amai Stop it! PhD (Fake)