Tsumba’s book highlights bad side of the media

BY CHIEDZA MAZHANGARA

AUTHOR Imelda Tsumba has published a book titled The Secret Power of Media, which highlights the negative effects of the media.

This is her 43th book and it will be launched on March 5 under the theme Come Let us Worship at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Gospel musicians Janet Manyowa and Takesure Zamar will attend the event.

Tsumba said the book highlights on the negative effects of the media.

“This book unravels the complex maze of media using incredible illustrations and biblical principles,” she said.

“My perspectives insights are through the lenses of parental eyes as I give a bird ‘s eye view of how to possibly navigate and survive the media jungle in the world we live today.

“While we also aim that our children should have access to media and information, the downside of this is that the internet can affect our children negatively due to the fact that violence, nudity and anything inappropriate are sometimes not censored for children under age and such exposure can lead to raising a generation with no morals at all.”

Tsumba, who is a self-publishing author, said the book has 14 chapters.

“Parents and guardians must be vigilant on what their children watch and ensure that it is age appropriate and that their children‘s behaviour is not negatively influenced by media,” she said.

“Media can be very educative for everyone.”

Tsumba said she was positive that once the book would receive a positive reception fromthe readers.

The launch will also see Tsumba promote two of her other books — Abortion Has Consequences and The Battle of the Mind is Real.