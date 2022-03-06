Mwonzora recalls ‘crippling’ Mutare

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Former Mutare mayor Blessing Tandi says recalls of councillors has crippled operations at the local authority.

Tandi was recalled recently by MDC-Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora and one of his rival councillors Farai Bhiza was accused of having a hand in the mayor’s removal from office.

After Tandi’s recall, the municipality was left with only 11 councillors.

Elections were held to appoint a new mayor and Simon Chabuka of the Citizens Coalition for Change defeated Bhiza in the internal polls.

Bhiza reportedly fainted after the announcement of the results.

Last week, Mwonzora recalled another councillor Sekai Mukodza (ward 16), leaving Mutare with only 10 councillors out of 19.

By-elections will be held on March 26 to fill seven of the vacant seats while waiting for a proclamation of an election date for other wards.

In an interview with Standardpeople on Friday, Tandi said the recalls had severely affected council operations.

“First of all, l want to say at the moment Mutare City Council is not operating at its full capacity,” he said.

“Even when l was there, it was so difficult because other wards had no councillors despite that we gave other councillors a task to keep a close eye on them.

“Councillors are supposed to complement each other’s efforts.

“There is need for continuity at the council,” adding that his feud with Bhiza also affected the smooth running of council operations.

“My feud with Bhiza on some issues at council had a huge impact on how council was run administratively,” he added.

“On my recall, he (Bhiza) was pursuing his politics.

“That is politics and that is what l can say and l do not have any grudge against him.”

Bhiza was not answering his mobile phone when reached for comment.

On March 23, there will be over 103 by-elections to fill local government vacancies largely created by Mwonzora’s recalls.