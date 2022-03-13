Chics’ Galaxy: Bonang unfollows Nadia Nakai over AKA

BY SINDISO DUBE

South African media personality and businesswoman Bonang Mathema, affectionately known as Queen B, has been attacked by social media users for being jealous and childish after she unfollowed rapper Nadia Nakai who had gone public about her relationship with AKA.

Bonang and Nadia were at one time friends in the showbiz industry.

After months of speculation, the two rappers had for some time kept their fallout secret until they both posted a video from their night out on their social media accounts.

Both Nadia and AKA used the same caption on their post, Mega 2 Mega. In the video, Nadia is seen sitting on AKA’s lap while they are kissing.

Fans described Bonang as a person with double standards, because ironically when AKA was dating DJ Zinhle, Bonang was having an affair with the rapper while she was befriending Zinhle.

Bonang and AKA’s relationship ended in a controversial manner with the rapper accusing Bonang of witchcraft.

This becomes AKA’s first relationship since the death of his fiancé Anele “Nellie” Tembe in 2021. Circumstances surrounding Nellie’s fatal fall at the Pepperclub Hotel were not clear.