Jaure lauds Dynamos unity

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

DYNAMOS captain Partson Jaure says unity is the club’s biggest asset in their quest for the league title and the incentive that comes with it ahead of a tricky encounter against prison wardens Tenax at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

The Harare giant’s principal sponsors Sakunda Holdings promised to give Dynamos US$200 000 as a bonus for winning the championship when they unveiled the US$1 million funding last year.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, Jaure said the team’s two main targets were winning the championship as well as getting the winning bonus.

“Our biggest advantage is that in our camp we are more united than ever before at the moment, especially in pursuit of our targets. Things look good at the club because we are getting our money from the sponsor on time and they have challenged us to win the league so they can give us more money,” Jaure said.

“We are targeting two things, the league and the money that is coming from the sponsor as a bonus for winning the league. We play football for money, so we want to make as much money as possible while we are still playing so that we can invest,” Jaure said.

However, it hasn’t been a smooth run for Dembare so far as they have already lost two in the first six matches and go into the weekend game sitting on sixth place on the log standings.

Dynamos are in a buoyant mood after collecting maximum points away to Bulawayo Chiefs last weekend and will be looking to build on that win against newcomers Tenax.

But Jaure believes they can only underrate Tenax at their own peril.

“What you call small teams to us are not small teams because each and every game we play is like a cup final. Every team that plays us wants to win and create history of having beaten Dynamos.

“We have learnt not to underrate any team. We just have to have a bullish mind and play to win every match that we play, it doesn’t not matter who we are playing.

“I think we have a very strong team, but you know when others are new to the club it takes time to gel. We just need a bit of time to get to know each other better and I feel we are almost there,” he said.

The Harare giants will be missing the services of fullback Emmanuel Jalai and Nigerian import Alex Orotomal.

Tenax, coached by Shadreck Mugurasave have done barely enough to stay clear of the relegation as they sit two places above the zone in 13th position.